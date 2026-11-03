Nexgold Intersects 4.16 G/T Gold Over 7.0 Metres, 2.84 G/T Gold Over 7.0 Metres And 1.94 G/T Gold Over 9.0 Metres In RC Infill Drill Program At The Goldboro Gold Project, Nova Scotia
|Drill Hole ID1
| Easting
(m)2
| Northing
(m)2
| Mine
Elevation
(m)
| Azimuth
(degrees)
| Inclination
(degrees)
| Depth
(m)
|RC-26-001
|606811.4
|5006367.7
|5001.2
|0
|-90
|30
|RC-26-230
|606723.5
|5006405.4
|5001.7
|0
|-90
|29
|RC-26-231
|606723.5
|5006417.9
|5000.1
|0
|-90
|29
|RC-26-232
|606723.7
|5006430.0
|4999.6
|0
|-90
|41
|RC-26-233
|606723.6
|5006442.3
|4999.7
|0
|-90
|44
|RC-26-234
|606723.9
|5006455.1
|4999.6
|0
|-90
|44
|RC-26-235
|606735.9
|5006454.9
|5000.0
|0
|-90
|44
|RC-26-236
|606736.1
|5006442.5
|4999.8
|0
|-90
|44
|RC-26-237
|606736.0
|5006430.3
|4999.8
|0
|-90
|40
|RC-26-238
|606736.3
|5006417.4
|5000.7
|0
|-90
|38
|RC-26-239
|606735.9
|5006405.3
|5002.3
|0
|-90
|35
|RC-26-240
|606748.5
|5006405.1
|5002.1
|0
|-90
|39
|RC-26-241
|606748.6
|5006417.6
|5001.2
|0
|-90
|39
|RC-26-242
|606748.4
|5006430.2
|5000.1
|0
|-90
|50
|RC-26-243
|606748.4
|5006442.8
|4999.8
|0
|-90
|50
|RC-26-244
|606762.0
|5006441.7
|4999.2
|0
|-90
|50
|RC-26-245
|606760.7
|5006428.8
|4999.9
|0
|-90
|50
|RC-26-246
|606760.9
|5006417.7
|5001.1
|0
|-90
|39
|RC-26-247
|606761.0
|5006405.0
|5002.0
|0
|-90
|38
|RC-26-248
|606761.1
|5006392.4
|5002.0
|0
|-90
|45
|RC-26-249
|606773.7
|5006392.5
|5001.8
|0
|-90
|50
|RC-26-250
|606736.1
|5006398.1
|5002.7
|180
|-80
|33
|RC-26-251
|606760.8
|5006386.0
|5001.5
|180
|-80
|50
|RC-26-252
|606750.2
|5006392.7
|5002.2
|0
|-90
|41
|RC-26-253
|606723.4
|5006398.5
|5002.6
|180
|-70
|26
|RC-26-259
|606723.5
|5006379.9
|5002.8
|0
|-90
|32
|RC-26-260
|606735.9
|5006380.1
|5002.7
|0
|-90
|37
|RC-26-262
|606773.4
|5006405.2
|5001.5
|0
|-90
|45
|RC-26-263
|606773.6
|5006417.7
|5000.3
|0
|-90
|50
|RC-26-264
|606773.7
|5006430.4
|4999.5
|0
|-90
|37
|RC-26-265
|606774.0
|5006442.4
|4998.7
|0
|-90
|35
|RC-26-266
|606773.5
|5006455.6
|4998.9
|0
|-90
|25
|RC-26-267
|606785.7
|5006417.6
|4999.7
|0
|-90
|35
|RC-26-268
|606786.0
|5006430.3
|4999.0
|0
|-90
|29
|RC-26-269
|606786.0
|5006443.5
|4998.6
|0
|-90
|27
|RC-26-270
|606786.2
|5006455.2
|4998.6
|0
|-90
|26
|RC-26-271
|606785.9
|5006410.9
|4999.8
|180
|-80
|37
|RC-26-272
|606778.5
|5006392.7
|5001.2
|90
|-80
|37
|RC-26-273
|606798.6
|5006392.7
|4999.9
|0
|-90
|35
|RC-26-274
|606798.5
|5006405.2
|4999.5
|0
|-90
|33
|RC-26-275
|606798.7
|5006417.7
|4999.0
|0
|-90
|30
|RC-26-276
|606798.7
|5006430.6
|4998.6
|0
|-90
|30
|RC-26-277
|606798.4
|5006442.4
|4998.6
|0
|-90
|27
|RC-26-278
|606798.4
|5006454.9
|4998.4
|0
|-90
|26
|RC-26-279
|606810.9
|5006393.2
|4999.1
|0
|-90
|33
|RC-26-280
|606811.0
|5006405.2
|4999.0
|0
|-90
|31
|RC-26-281
|606811.2
|5006417.1
|4998.9
|0
|-90
|30
|RC-26-282
|606811.0
|5006430.1
|4998.6
|0
|-90
|30
|RC-26-283
|606811.0
|5006373.7
|5000.4
|0
|-80
|33
|RC-26-284
|606811.0
|5006355.2
|5001.3
|0
|-90
|25
|RC-26-285
|606798.5
|5006342.8
|5002.1
|0
|-90
|25
|RC-26-286
|606798.4
|5006355.0
|5001.4
|0
|-90
|35
|RC-26-287
|606798.3
|5006361.8
|5000.9
|180
|-80
|35
|RC-26-288
|606798.3
|5006366.7
|5000.8
|0
|-67
|35
|RC-26-289
|606785.9
|5006369.2
|5000.6
|0
|-70
|40
|RC-26-290
|606786.0
|5006367.2
|5000.8
|0
|-90
|37
|RC-26-291
|606786.4
|5006355.5
|5001.5
|0
|-90
|38
|RC-26-292
|606786.4
|5006342.8
|5001.5
|0
|-90
|38
|RC-26-293
|606773.3
|5006342.8
|5001.5
|0
|-90
|37
|RC-26-294
|606773.5
|5006355.1
|5002.1
|0
|-90
|38
|RC-26-295
|606773.5
|5006361.2
|5001.7
|0
|-80
|40
|RC-26-296
|606773.3
|5006363.2
|5001.6
|0
|-60
|46
|RC-26-297
|606761.2
|5006342.5
|5001.3
|0
|-90
|39
|RC-26-298
|606761.1
|5006354.9
|5001.5
|0
|-90
|40
|RC-26-299
|606761.0
|5006361.5
|5001.4
|0
|-80
|46
|RC-26-300
|606748.4
|5006342.8
|5001.4
|0
|-90
|45
|RC-26-301
|606748.9
|5006355.3
|5001.7
|0
|-90
|46
|RC-26-302
|606747.8
|5006360.9
|5001.5
|0
|-80
|46
|RC-26-303
|606736.0
|5006356.6
|5001.6
|0
|-70
|40
|RC-26-304
|606735.9
|5006355.0
|5001.4
|0
|-90
|46
|RC-26-305
|606735.9
|5006342.8
|5001.1
|0
|-90
|46
|RC-26-306
|606724.1
|5006338.3
|5001.9
|180
|-80
|46
|RC-26-307
|606723.5
|5006342.7
|5001.4
|0
|-90
|46
|RC-26-308
|606723.2
|5006353.6
|5002.8
|0
|-90
|46
|RC-26-309
|606723.4
|5006355.0
|5001.8
|0
|-70
|40
|RC-26-581
|606748.5
|5006398.4
|5002.2
|0
|-90
|36
Table 2. Significant drill assay highlights from the RC Infill Drill Program.
|Drill Hole ID3
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
|Interval (m)4
| Au
(g/t)
|RC-26-001
|14.0
|18.0
|4.0
|1.99
|and
|21.0
|26.0
|5.0
|1.09
|and
|27.0
|28.0
|1.0
|2.43
|RC-26-231
|13.0
|14.0
|1.0
|2.85
|RC-26-232
|33.0
|35.0
|2.0
|3.13
|RC-26-233
|24.0
|29.0
|5.0
|0.80
|and
|32.0
|33.0
|1.0
|1.06
|RC-26-234
|9.0
|10.0
|1.0
|0.63
|RC-26-235
|10.0
|12.0
|2.0
|2.40
|and
|14.0
|15.0
|1.0
|1.75
|and
|20.0
|21.0
|1.0
|0.84
|and
|39.0
|40.0
|1.0
|1.19
|RC-26-236
|37.0
|39.0
|2.0
|0.47
|RC-26-237
|12.0
|17.0
|5.0
|0.29
|and
|20.0
|21.0
|1.0
|1.34
|RC-26-238
|15.0
|18.0
|3.0
|0.42
|and
|22.0
|25.0
|3.0
|0.80
|RC-26-240
|15.0
|18.0
|3.0
|4.70
|including
|16.0
|17.0
|1.0
|12.98
|RC-26-241
|10.0
|11.0
|1.0
|2.86
|and
|31.0
|33.0
|2.0
|0.53
|RC-26-242
|21.0
|25.0
|4.0
|0.72
|and
|49.0
|50.0
|1.0
|0.64
|RC-26-244
|43.0
|44.0
|1.0
|0.63
|RC-26-245
|28.0
|35.0
|7.0
|0.51
|RC-26-246
|11.0
|16.0
|5.0
|1.48
|and
|18.0
|19.0
|1.0
|0.86
|and
|36.0
|39.0
|3.0
|5.11
|RC-26-247
|23.0
|25.0
|2.0
|6.27
|including
|23.0
|24.0
|1.0
|11.78
|RC-26-248
|15.0
|18.0
|3.0
|2.32
|and
|20.0
|23.0
|3.0
|0.57
|and
|44.0
|45.0
|1.0
|0.84
|RC-26-249
|14.0
|16.0
|2.0
|6.76
|including
|14.0
|15.0
|1.0
|12.75
|RC-26-249
|20.0
|24.0
|4.0
|3.11
|RC-26-251
|11.0
|18.0
|7.0
|2.84
|and
|26.0
|28.0
|2.0
|1.55
|and
|45.0
|46.0
|1.0
|1.83
|RC-26-252
|10.0
|13.0
|3.0
|4.84
|and
|21.0
|23.0
|2.0
|0.67
|and
|37.0
|41.0
|4.0
|0.72
|RC-26-259
|23.0
|26.0
|3.0
|0.54
|and
|27.0
|30.0
|3.0
|4.78
|including
|28.0
|29.0
|1.0
|12.05
|RC-26-260
|10.0
|12.0
|2.0
|2.53
|and
|25.0
|27.0
|2.0
|1.16
|and
|34.0
|37.0
|3.0
|1.48
|RC-26-262
|30.0
|33.0
|3.0
|0.82
|RC-26-263
|16.0
|23.0
|7.0
|1.30
|and
|41.0
|42.0
|1.0
|1.16
|and
|45.0
|47.0
|2.0
|0.68
|RC-26-267
|23.0
|30.0
|7.0
|1.61
|RC-26-270
|13.0
|15.0
|2.0
|0.37
|RC-26-271
|13.0
|20.0
|7.0
|4.16
|including
|14.0
|15.0
|1.0
|20.15
|RC-26-272
|15.0
|16.0
|1.0
|1.04
|and
|22.0
|27.0
|5.0
|1.32
|and
|30.0
|31.0
|1.0
|0.99
|RC-26-273
|11.0
|14.0
|3.0
|6.46
|including
|13.0
|14.0
|1.0
|18.88
|and
|23.0
|29.0
|6.0
|0.44
|and
|31.0
|33.0
|2.0
|2.83
|RC-26-274
|14.0
|19.0
|5.0
|2.92
|including
|16.0
|17.0
|1.0
|11.29
|RC-26-278
|20.0
|22.0
|2.0
|0.61
|RC-26-279
|10.0
|18.0
|8.0
|1.84
|RC-26-280
|17.0
|28.0
|11.0
|0.51
|RC-26-283
|13.0
|16.0
|3.0
|0.40
|and
|24.0
|30.0
|6.0
|1.91
|RC-26-284
|11.0
|12.0
|1.0
|2.01
|and
|22.0
|24.0
|2.0
|0.70
|RC-26-285
|17.0
|18.0
|1.0
|0.99
|RC-26-286
|12.0
|19.0
|7.0
|1.98
|RC-26-287
|11.0
|12.0
|1.0
|0.40
|and
|15.0
|16.0
|1.0
|0.79
|and
|18.0
|24.0
|6.0
|0.88
|and
|30.0
|32.0
|2.0
|0.63
|RC-26-288
|12.0
|14.0
|2.0
|1.60
|and
|30.0
|33.0
|3.0
|1.87
|RC-26-289
|9.0
|12.0
|3.0
|0.59
|and
|15.0
|16.0
|1.0
|1.79
|and
|25.0
|29.0
|4.0
|1.17
|RC-26-290
|13.0
|22.0
|9.0
|1.94
|and
|33.0
|37.0
|4.0
|0.67
|RC-26-292
|16.0
|20.0
|4.0
|0.36
|RC-26-293
|11.0
|17.0
|6.0
|3.11
|including
|15.0
|16.0
|1.0
|13.91
|RC-26-295
|18.0
|22.0
|4.0
|0.97
|and
|35.0
|36.0
|1.0
|0.74
|RC-26-296
|11.0
|17.0
|6.0
|1.43
|and
|23.0
|25.0
|2.0
|0.62
|and
|27.0
|29.0
|2.0
|2.20
|and
|34.0
|36.0
|2.0
|0.82
|RC-26-297
|15.0
|16.0
|1.0
|1.03
|RC-26-299
|16.0
|17.0
|1.0
|5.08
|and
|19.0
|20.0
|1.0
|1.29
|and
|41.0
|42.0
|1.0
|0.66
|RC-26-300
|40.0
|42.0
|2.0
|0.53
|RC-26-302
|14.0
|16.0
|2.0
|1.02
|and
|31.0
|32.0
|1.0
|0.49
|and
|39.0
|41.0
|2.0
|0.46
|RC-26-303
|13.0
|17.0
|4.0
|0.49
|and
|29.0
|30.0
|1.0
|10.66
|RC-26-305
|8.0
|10.0
|2.0
|0.33
|RC-26-306
|35.0
|36.0
|1.0
|1.79
|RC-26-307
|22.0
|24.0
|2.0
|0.87
|and
|31.0
|33.0
|2.0
|1.00
|RC-26-308
|10.0
|11.0
|1.0
|1.02
|and
|15.0
|17.0
|2.0
|0.59
|RC-26-309
|10.0
|12.0
|2.0
|0.55
|and
|21.0
|22.0
|1.0
|0.71
|RC-26-581
|11.0
|13.0
|2.0
|1.97
|and
|17.0
|20.0
|3.0
|2.98
QA/QC
The Company has implemented a quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program to ensure that sampling and analytical procedures are conducted in accordance with CIM Exploration Best Practice Guidelines. The QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and laboratory-prepared duplicate samples into the analytical stream. In addition, laboratory QA/QC procedures include the use of internal standards, blanks, and repeat analyses. QA/QC results are reviewed continuously by the Company's technical team, and any failures or anomalous results are investigated, with re-analysis conducted where appropriate.
Reverse circulation ("RC") drill samples were collected at nominal one metre intervals using a cyclone and riffle/rotary splitter system. All RC samples were weighed, and sample weight variability and recovery were monitored throughout the program to assess sample quality and consistency. A target sample weight of approximately 2.5 kg was maintained throughout the program, with average recovery of approximately 85%. A geologist was present at the drill rig during drilling operations to monitor drilling and sampling procedures.
Representative split samples were placed into labelled sample bags, sealed, and transported under chain-of-custody procedures to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") in Moncton, New Brunswick. ALS is independent of the Company. Samples submitted for gold analysis by PhotonAssayTM were crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm, after which a representative 500 g split was collected using a riffle splitter and transferred into jars for analysis at ALS's laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
PhotonAssayTM utilizes high-energy X-rays to determine gold content from a large sample aliquot, typically 500 g of crushed material. The method is non-destructive and is particularly well suited to gold deposits where larger sample aliquots may improve sample representativity. For samples returning grades greater than 350 g/t gold, an additional PhotonAssayTM analysis is completed using higher-grade standards.
Due to the non-destructive nature of PhotonAssayTM, routine 30 g fire assay check analyses are conducted on the jarred material to compare results with PhotonAssayTM data and monitor analytical performance.
Selected samples analyzed by PhotonAssayTM will also be subjected to total pulp metallics analysis. Under this procedure, the entire sample is crushed to 100% passing 10 mesh and pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh. The total pulp is weighed and screened at 150 mesh. The plus-150-mesh fraction is analyzed for gold by fire assay, while a 30 g subsample of the minus-150-mesh fraction is also analyzed by fire assay. A weighted-average gold grade is then calculated and reported as the final gold assay result.
Total pulp metallics assay results for certain drill holes reported in this news release remain pending and may be disclosed in a future news release as they become available.
Qualified Person
Paul McNeill, P.Geo., VP Exploration of NexGold, is a“Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
About NexGold Mining Corp.
NexGold is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska, including the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, the Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) in Northwestern Ontario, and additional exploration projects across Canada. NexGold also holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to ongoing, meaningful engagement with regional communities and Indigenous Nations to support sustainable development, safe operations, and shared economic and social benefits.
Further details about NexGold, including a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project and a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex, are available under the Company's issuer profile on and on NexGold's website at .
Contact :
| Kevin Bullock
President and CEO, Director
+1 (416) 408-3703
...
| Greg DiTomaso
Investor Relations
+1 (647) 547-5357
...
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains or incorporates by reference“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking information”). Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking information including, without limitation: information regarding the Company's strategic objectives and plans; the timing, advancement and results of the RC Infill Drill Program; the potential reclassification of portions of Mineral Resources from the Indicated category to the Measured category; the incorporation of RC Infill Drill Program results into a future mineral resource estimate; the completion and timing of the updated Feasibility Study; the timing of a potential investment decision; and the potential development and construction of the Goldboro Gold Project. Generally, forward-looking information is characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“is projected”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”,“believes”,“targets”, or variations of such words and phrases. Forward-looking information may also be identified in statements where certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“should”,“would”,“might”,“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”.
Forward-looking information is based on a number of material assumptions, including, without limitation: the accuracy of exploration and assay results; the ability to complete planned exploration programs; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; the receipt of required permits, approvals and authorizations; the continuation of current commodity price and market conditions; and the Company's ability to execute its business and development plans as currently contemplated.
Forward-looking information involves known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those projected by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: that financing will be available; the plan for, and actual results of, current exploration activities; expectations relating to future exploration, development and production activities as well as growth potential for NexGold's operations; risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; reliance on third-parties, including governmental entities, for mining activities; the ability of NexGold to complete further exploration activities, including drilling at the Goliath Gold Complex and Goldboro deposits; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of mineral resources, production and cost estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for gold and base metals; gold price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations; and those factors described in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in the Company's most recent disclosure documents filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at. In addition, there can be no assurance that the results of ongoing analytical work, including pending total pulp metallics analyses, will be consistent with preliminary analytical results reported to date.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented to assist shareholders in understanding the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
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