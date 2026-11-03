C4 Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming November Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation (TPD) science, today announced that C4T management will participate in upcoming investor conferences in November.

Guggenheim 3 rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Management will participate in a fireside chat on November 9, 2026, at 11:00 am ET, taking place in Boston, MA



2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Management will participate in a presentation and fireside chat on November 17, 2026, at 9:30 am GMT/4:30 am ET, taking place in London UK.



The live webcasts will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at . Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days following the events.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients' lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T's degrader medicines are designed to harness the body's natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

Investors:

Courtney Solberg

Associate Director, Investor Relations

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Media:

Loraine Spreen

Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy

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