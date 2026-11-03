Fiserv Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 GAAP Results

GAAP revenue for the company was $5.20 billion in the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of 1% compared to the third quarter of 2025. GAAP revenue decreased 3% in the Merchant Solutions segment and was flat in the Financial Solutions segment in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the prior year period. GAAP revenue for the company was $15.52 billion in the first nine months of 2026, a decrease of 2% compared to the first nine months of 2025. GAAP revenue decreased 1% in the Merchant Solutions segment and 4% in the Financial Solutions segment in the first nine months of 2026 compared to the prior year period. GAAP loss per share was $(11.17) in the third quarter and $(8.90) in the first nine months of 2026. The company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.45 billion in the third quarter of 2026.

GAAP operating margin for the company, which includes the non-cash goodwill impairment charge recorded within Corporate and Other, was (105.7)% and (23.0)% in the third quarter and first nine months of 2026 compared to 27.3% and 28.5% in the third quarter and first nine months of 2025. GAAP operating margin in the Merchant Solutions segment was 28.7% and 28.4% in the third quarter and first nine months of 2026 compared to 37.2% and 35.3% in the prior year periods. GAAP operating margin in the Financial Solutions segment was 38.1% and 38.3% in the third quarter and first nine months of 2026 compared to 42.5% and 46.3% in the prior year periods. Net cash provided by operating activities was $3.09 billion in the first nine months of 2026 compared to $4.12 billion in the first nine months of 2025.

“Our team is executing with urgency, and we are seeing meaningful progress. Net attrition in banking is down more than 25 percent year to date, major client wins are now ramping, Clover continues to produce consistent underlying growth and our modern merchant platform is gaining momentum,” said Takis Georgakopoulos, Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv.“As we simplify and focus our organization with an AI-everywhere mindset, we have increasing confidence that we can drive greater efficiency while investing in innovation and delivering differentiated client value.”

Third Quarter 2026 Non-GAAP Results and Additional Information



Adjusted revenue for the company was $4.85 billion in the third quarter and $14.49 billion in the first nine months of 2026, a decrease of 1% and 3% compared to the prior year periods.

Organic revenue was flat in the third quarter of 2026, with a 2% decline in the Merchant Solutions segment and 2% growth in the Financial Solutions segment.

Organic revenue decreased 3% in the first nine months of 2026, with a 2% decline in the Merchant Solutions segment and a 4% decline in the Financial Solutions segment.

Adjusted earnings per share was $1.75 in the third quarter and $5.38 in the first nine months of 2026.

Adjusted operating margin for the company was 31.2% and 30.9% in the third quarter and first nine months of 2026 compared to 37.0% and 38.2% in the third quarter and first nine months of 2025.

Adjusted operating margin was 28.7% and 37.2% in the Merchant Solutions segment and 38.1% and 42.5% in the Financial Solutions segment in the third quarter of 2026 and 2025.

Adjusted operating margin was 28.4% and 35.3% in the Merchant Solutions segment and 38.3% and 46.3% in the Financial Solutions segment in the first nine months of 2026 and 2025.

Free cash flow was $2.04 billion in the first nine months of 2026 compared to $2.88 billion in the prior year period.

In the third quarter, the company completed the previously announced sale of its student loan servicing business and the formation of its previously announced joint venture, MoneyPass Group, encompassing its MoneyPass Network, ATM Managed Services and Cash Intelligence businesses, of which it maintains a minority ownership interest.

The company increased its projected savings under Project Elevate to $1 billion, up from its prior $500 million estimate, following a comprehensive portfolio review and identification of additional operational efficiencies. The company expects to repurchase $500 million of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2026 under its existing share repurchase authorization.

Outlook for 2026

Fiserv continues to expect organic revenue outlook of (1%) to 0% and adjusted earnings per share of $7.20 to $7.40 for 2026.

“Our third quarter performance was in line with our expectations, including a return to organic revenue growth in Financial Solutions,” said Paul Todd, Chief Financial Officer of Fiserv.“Our second-half initiatives are on track to support the revenue acceleration we expect in the fourth quarter, and we are reaffirming our full-year guidance. Our growing confidence also allows us to resume share repurchases earlier than anticipated, with $500 million planned in the fourth quarter.”

Earnings Conference Call

The company will discuss its third quarter 2026 results in a live webcast at 7 a.m. CT on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The webcast, along with supplemental financial information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500TM company, is a global leader uniting commerce and finance. At the intersection of banking and commerce, the company powers sustained growth and innovation at scale for financial institutions and businesses worldwide across payments, account processing, digital banking, merchant acquiring, network services, e-commerce, and Clover®, the all-in-one business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of FORTUNE® America's Most Innovative Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this news release, the company supplements its reporting of information determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), such as revenue, operating income (loss), operating margin, net income (loss) attributable to Fiserv, diluted earnings (loss) per share and net cash provided by operating activities, with“adjusted revenue,”“change in adjusted revenue,”“organic revenue,”“change in organic revenue,”“adjusted operating income,”“adjusted operating margin,”“adjusted net income,”“adjusted earnings per share,” and“free cash flow.” Management believes that adjustments for certain non-cash or other items and the exclusion of certain pass-through revenue and expenses should enhance shareholders' ability to evaluate the company's performance, as such measures provide additional insights into the factors and trends affecting its business. Therefore, the company excludes these items from its GAAP financial measures to calculate these unaudited non-GAAP measures. The corresponding reconciliations of these unaudited non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in this news release, except for forward-looking measures where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity, and limited visibility of the non-cash and other items described below that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measures. See page 16 for additional information regarding the company's forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures.

Examples of non-cash or other items may include, but are not limited to, certain non-cash impairment charges; non-cash intangible asset amortization expense associated with acquisitions; merger and integration costs; severance costs; certain transformation related expenses associated with the company's One Fiserv action plan; gains or losses from the sale of businesses, certain assets or investments; net gains associated with early debt extinguishments; and certain discrete tax items. The company excludes these items to more clearly focus on the factors management believes are pertinent to the company's operations, and management uses this information to make operating decisions, including the allocation of resources to the company's various businesses.

The company adjusts its non-GAAP results to exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Management believes that the adjustment of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization supplements GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the comparability of operating performance. Although the company excludes amortization from acquisition-related intangible assets from its non-GAAP expenses, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Management believes organic revenue is a useful measure because it presents revenue on a more comparable basis by excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, acquisitions, dispositions and the company's postage reimbursements. Management believes free cash flow is useful to measure the funds generated in a given period that are available for debt service requirements and strategic capital decisions. Management believes this supplemental information enhances shareholders' ability to evaluate and understand the company's core business performance.

These unaudited non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenue, operating income (loss), operating margin, net income (loss) attributable to Fiserv, diluted earnings (loss) per share and net cash provided by operating activities or any other amount determined in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated organic revenue and adjusted earnings per share and other statements regarding our future financial performance. Statements can generally be identified as forward-looking because they include words such as“believes,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“could,”“should,”“confident,”“likely,”“plan,” or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the company's future plans, outlook, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially include, among others, the following: the company's ability to compete effectively against new and existing competitors and to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; changes in customer demand for the company's products and services; the ability of the company's technology to keep pace with a rapidly evolving marketplace; the company's ability to successfully implement and achieve the expected benefits associated with its One Fiserv action plan; the success of the company's merchant alliances, some of which are not controlled by the company; the impact of a security breach or operational failure on the company's business, including disruptions caused by other participants in the global financial system; losses due to chargebacks, refunds or returns as a result of fraud or the failure of the company's vendors and merchants to satisfy their obligations; changes in local, regional, national and international economic or political conditions, including those resulting from heightened inflation, rising interest rates, taxes, trade policies and tariffs, a recession, bank failures, or international hostilities, and the impact they may have on the company and its employees, clients, vendors, supply chain, operations and sales; the company's ability to use artificial intelligence to improve its products and services and enhance its operations; the effect of proposed and enacted legislative and regulatory actions affecting the company or the financial services industry as a whole; the company's ability to comply with government regulations and applicable card association and network rules; the protection and validity of intellectual property rights; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; the company's ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, and to realize the anticipated benefits associated with the same; the impact of the company's growth strategies; the company's ability to repurchase its common stock, including the expected amount, timing and funding of such repurchases; the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; adverse impacts from currency exchange rates or currency controls; changes in corporate tax and interest rates; the possibility that the company may be required to record non-cash goodwill impairment charges in future periods; and other factors included in“Risk Factors” in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other documents that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release.