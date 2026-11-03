Fiserv Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
|Fiserv, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
|(In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|Processing and services
|$
|4,231
|$
|4,273
|$
|12,593
|$
|12,622
|Product
|965
|990
|2,922
|3,287
|Total revenue
|5,196
|5,263
|15,515
|15,909
|Expenses
|Cost of processing and services
|1,726
|1,486
|5,042
|4,287
|Cost of product
|713
|679
|2,099
|2,057
|Selling, general and administrative
|1,901
|1,762
|5,674
|5,155
|Net gain on disposition of businesses and other assets
|(102
|)
|(100
|)
|(191
|)
|(117
|)
|Goodwill impairment
|6,452
|-
|6,452
|-
|Total expenses
|10,690
|3,827
|19,076
|11,382
|Operating income (loss)
|(5,494
|)
|1,436
|(3,561
|)
|4,527
|Interest expense, net
|(333
|)
|(422
|)
|(1,050
|)
|(1,118
|)
|Gain on early debt extinguishment
|29
|-
|183
|-
|Other expense, net
|(4
|)
|(50
|)
|(6
|)
|(107
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes and income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated affiliates
|(5,802
|)
|964
|(4,434
|)
|3,302
|Income tax provision
|(137
|)
|(173
|)
|(317
|)
|(609
|)
|Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated affiliates
|-
|8
|15
|(16
|)
|Net income (loss)
|(5,939
|)
|799
|(4,736
|)
|2,677
|Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|2
|7
|7
|8
|Net income (loss) attributable to Fiserv
|$
|(5,941
|)
|$
|792
|$
|(4,743
|)
|$
|2,669
|GAAP earnings (loss) per share attributable to Fiserv - diluted
|$
|(11.17
|)
|$
|1.46
|$
|(8.90
|)
|$
|4.83
|Diluted shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share attributable to Fiserv
|531.8
|541.8
|532.9
|553.0
Earnings (loss) per share is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.
|Fiserv, Inc.
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) Per Share to
|Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|(In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Fiserv
|$
|(5,941
|)
|$
|792
|$
|(4,743
|)
|$
|2,669
|Adjustments:
|Merger and integration costs 1
|31
|24
|83
|47
|One Fiserv transformation program expenses 2
|158
|13
|487
|13
|Severance costs
|83
|27
|196
|56
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3
|297
|322
|923
|994
|Net gain on disposition of businesses and other asset activity 4
|(15
|)
|-
|(98
|)
|-
|Non wholly-owned entity activities 5
|5
|3
|20
|32
|Net gain on early debt extinguishment 6
|(26
|)
|-
|(156
|)
|-
|Tax impact of adjustments 7
|(58
|)
|(76
|)
|(238
|)
|(223
|)
|Goodwill impairment, net of tax 8
|6,402
|-
|6,402
|-
|Incremental executive compensation 9
|-
|-
|-
|52
|Argentine Peso devaluation 10
|-
|-
|-
|39
|Adjusted net income
|$
|936
|$
|1,105
|$
|2,876
|$
|3,679
|GAAP earnings (loss) per share attributable to Fiserv - diluted
|$
|(11.17
|)
|$
|1.46
|$
|(8.90
|)
|$
|4.83
|Adjustments - net of income taxes:
|Merger and integration costs 1
|0.05
|0.03
|0.13
|0.07
|One Fiserv transformation program expenses 2
|0.24
|0.02
|0.73
|0.02
|Severance costs
|0.13
|0.04
|0.30
|0.08
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3
|0.45
|0.48
|1.39
|1.45
|Net gain on disposition of businesses and other asset activity 4
|0.06
|-
|(0.06
|)
|-
|Non wholly-owned entity activities 5
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|0.05
|Net gain on early debt extinguishment 6
|(0.04
|)
|-
|(0.24
|)
|-
|Goodwill impairment 8
|12.04
|-
|12.01
|-
|Incremental executive compensation 9
|-
|-
|-
|0.09
|Argentine Peso devaluation 10
|-
|-
|-
|0.07
|Adjusted earnings per share
|$
|1.75
|$
|2.04
|$
|5.38
|$
|6.65
|Diluted shares used in computing GAAP earnings (loss) per share attributable to Fiserv 8
|531.8
|541.8
|532.9
|553.0
|Diluted shares used in computing adjusted earnings per share attributable to Fiserv 8
|533.6
|541.8
|534.2
|553.0
See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures.
Earnings (loss) per share is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.
|1.
|Represents acquisition and related integration costs incurred in connection with acquisitions. Merger and integration costs include $20 million and $41 million of third-party professional service fees and $13 million and $39 million of retention awards in the third quarter and first nine months of 2026. Merger and integration costs include $7 million and $12 million of third-party professional service fees, as well as $14 million and $25 million related to legal and other settlements, in the third quarter and first nine months of 2025.
|2.
|Represents costs associated with a multi-year transformation initiative focused on technology modernization, operational excellence and process reengineering enabled by artificial intelligence. This adjustment primarily includes technology infrastructure modernization costs of $80 million and $232 million; third-party consulting and advisory fees of $13 million and $74 million; and incremental compensation expense, primarily associated with retention cash awards and restricted stock units granted to certain employees, of $37 million and $126 million in the third quarter and first nine months of 2026, respectively.
|3.
|Represents amortization of intangible assets acquired through acquisition, including customer relationships, software/technology and trade names. This adjustment does not exclude the amortization of other intangible assets such as contract costs (sales commissions and deferred conversion costs), capitalized and purchased software, financing costs and debt discounts. See additional information on page 15 for an analysis of the company's amortization expense.
|4.
|Represents an aggregate net gain of $100 million in the third quarter of 2026 on the sale of a 51% controlling preferred financial interest in the company's MoneyPass Network, ATM Managed Services and Cash Intelligence businesses, as well as on the sale of the company's student loan servicing business. The third quarter of 2026 also includes an $85 million impairment and other charge, recorded within selling, general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statements of income (loss), associated with certain leased facilities. The first nine months of 2026 includes a net gain of $83 million on the sale-leaseback of certain facilities.
|5.
|Represents the company's share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its unconsolidated affiliates.
|6.
|Represents a gain on early debt extinguishment in connection with the company's cash tender offer in the second quarter of 2026 and open market repurchases in the second and third quarters of 2026 of a portion of its outstanding 5.150% senior notes due in March 2027 and 4.400% senior notes due in July 2049. This adjustment also includes the release of $4 million and $26 million, recorded within net interest expense in the consolidated statements of income (loss) in the third quarter and first nine months of 2026, of unamortized losses originally recorded in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with treasury lock agreements that had been designated as a cash flow hedge of the extinguished debt.
|7.
|The tax impact of the above adjustments is calculated using a tax rate of 19.5% in both the first nine months of 2026 and 2025, which approximates the company's anticipated annual effective tax rates, exclusive of actual tax impacts of a $66 million net provision associated with the aggregate net gain on sale of businesses in the first nine months of 2026. See below for a description of the tax impact associated with the non-cash goodwill impairment charge.
|8.
|Represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge, net of a $50 million tax benefit related to the impairment of tax-deductible goodwill, recorded in the third quarter of 2026 as a result of a triggering event associated with sustained decreases in the company's share price and market capitalization. Adjusted earnings per share also reflects the dilutive impact of potential common shares that were excluded from the calculation of GAAP diluted loss per share because their effect was anti-dilutive. This adjustment includes an impact of $0.04 and $0.02 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2026, respectively, from the inclusion of these potential common shares.
|9.
|Represents incremental compensation expense associated with the transition of the company's Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) in 2025, comprised of $40 million of former CEO non-cash share-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, and a $12 million cash replacement award paid to the company's successor CEO appointed in 2025.
|10.
|The Argentine government announced economic policy changes, including the removal of certain currency controls, resulting in a significant devaluation of the Argentine Peso on April 14, 2025. This adjustment represents the corresponding one-day foreign currency exchange loss from the remeasurement of the company's Argentina subsidiary's monetary assets and liabilities in Argentina's highly inflationary economy.
|Fiserv, Inc.
|Financial Results by Segment
|(In millions, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Total Company
|Revenue
|$
|5,196
|$
|5,263
|$
|15,515
|$
|15,909
|Adjustments:
|Postage reimbursements
|(344
|)
|(344
|)
|(1,025
|)
|(1,005
|)
|Adjusted revenue
|$
|4,852
|$
|4,919
|$
|14,490
|$
|14,904
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|(5,494
|)
|$
|1,436
|$
|(3,561
|)
|$
|4,527
|Adjustments:
|Merger and integration costs
|31
|24
|83
|47
|One Fiserv transformation program expenses
|158
|13
|487
|13
|Severance costs
|83
|27
|196
|56
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|297
|322
|923
|994
|Net gain on disposition of businesses and other asset activity
|(15
|)
|-
|(98
|)
|-
|Goodwill impairment
|6,452
|-
|6,452
|-
|Incremental executive compensation
|-
|-
|-
|52
|Adjusted operating income
|$
|1,512
|$
|1,822
|$
|4,482
|$
|5,689
|Operating margin
|(105.7
|)%
|27.3
|%
|(23.0
|)%
|28.5
|%
|Adjusted operating margin
|31.2
|%
|37.0
|%
|30.9
|%
|38.2
|%
|Merchant Solutions (“Merchant”) 1
|Revenue
|$
|2,521
|$
|2,586
|$
|7,502
|$
|7,602
|Operating income
|$
|724
|$
|962
|$
|2,131
|$
|2,686
|Operating margin
|28.7
|%
|37.2
|%
|28.4
|%
|35.3
|%
|Financial Solutions (“Financial”) 1
|Revenue
|$
|2,331
|$
|2,333
|$
|6,988
|$
|7,302
|Operating income
|$
|887
|$
|991
|$
|2,676
|$
|3,383
|Operating margin
|38.1
|%
|42.5
|%
|38.3
|%
|46.3
|%
|Fiserv, Inc.
|Financial Results by Segment (cont.)
|(In millions, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Corporate and Other
|Revenue
|$
|344
|$
|344
|$
|1,025
|$
|1,005
|Adjustments:
|Postage reimbursements
|(344
|)
|(344
|)
|(1,025
|)
|(1,005
|)
|Adjusted revenue
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Operating loss
|$
|(7,105
|)
|$
|(517
|)
|$
|(8,368
|)
|$
|(1,542
|)
|Adjustments:
|Merger and integration costs
|31
|24
|83
|47
|One Fiserv transformation program expenses
|158
|13
|487
|13
|Severance costs
|83
|27
|196
|56
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|297
|322
|923
|994
|Net gain on disposition of businesses and other asset activity
|(15
|)
|-
|(98
|)
|-
|Goodwill impairment
|6,452
|-
|6,452
|-
|Incremental executive compensation
|-
|-
|-
|52
|Adjusted operating loss
|$
|(99
|)
|$
|(131
|)
|$
|(325
|)
|$
|(380
|)
See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures.
Operating margin percentages are calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.
|1.
|For all periods presented in the Merchant and Financial segments, there were no adjustments to GAAP measures presented and thus the adjusted measures are equal to the reportable segment GAAP measures presented.
| Fiserv, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions, unaudited)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(4,736
|)
|$
|2,677
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Goodwill impairment
|6,452
|-
|Depreciation and other amortization
|1,595
|1,365
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|923
|993
|Amortization of financing costs and debt discounts
|36
|34
|Share-based compensation
|345
|302
|Deferred income taxes
|(312
|)
|(589
|)
|Net gain on disposition of businesses and other assets
|(191
|)
|(117
|)
|Net gain on early debt extinguishment
|(156
|)
|-
|(Income) loss from investments in unconsolidated affiliates
|(15
|)
|16
|Originations of merchant cash advances, held for sale
|(157
|)
|-
|Proceeds from repayments and sales of merchant cash advances, originally classified as held for sale
|157
|-
|Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates
|30
|34
|Non-cash foreign currency exchange losses
|23
|118
|Other non-cash impairment charges
|68
|5
|Other operating activities
|(9
|)
|(10
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions:
|Trade accounts receivable
|186
|(111
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(220
|)
|(561
|)
|Contract costs
|(197
|)
|(179
|)
|Accounts payable and other liabilities
|(740
|)
|117
|Contract liabilities
|12
|24
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|3,094
|4,118
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Capital expenditures, including capitalized software and other intangibles
|(1,438
|)
|(1,321
|)
|Proceeds from disposition of businesses and other assets, net of cash disposed
|364
|-
|Merchant cash advances, net
|227
|(614
|)
|Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|-
|(369
|)
|Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates
|23
|17
|Purchases of investments
|(28
|)
|(78
|)
|Proceeds from sale of investments
|15
|486
|Other investing activities
|5
|(18
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(832
|)
|(1,897
|)
|Fiserv, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (cont.)
|(In millions, unaudited)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Debt proceeds
|$
|3,101
|$
|5,753
|Debt repayments, including redemption and other costs
|(5,586
|)
|(3,352
|)
|Net borrowings from commercial paper and short-term borrowings
|419
|1,169
|Payments of debt financing costs
|(3
|)
|(20
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock
|30
|53
|Purchases of treasury stock, including employee shares withheld for tax obligations
|(395
|)
|(5,695
|)
|Settlement activity, net
|(1,265
|)
|(74
|)
|Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|Payments to acquire noncontrolling interests of consolidated subsidiaries
|-
|(436
|)
|Payments of acquisition-related contingent consideration
|(6
|)
|-
|Settlement of derivative contracts
|-
|65
|Other financing activities
|8
|4
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(3,699
|)
|(2,535
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(39
|)
|86
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|(1,476
|)
|(228
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning balance
|2,802
|2,993
|Cash and cash equivalents, ending balance
|$
|1,326
|$
|2,765
| Fiserv, Inc.
| Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In millions, unaudited)
| September 30,
|December 31,
| 2026
|2025
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|545
|$
|798
|Trade accounts receivable – net
|3,826
|3,981
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,030
|3,396
|Settlement assets
|16,339
|16,479
|Total current assets
|23,740
|24,654
|Property and equipment – net
|3,367
|3,084
|Customer relationships – net
|4,274
|5,093
|Other intangible assets – net
|5,190
|5,068
|Goodwill
|30,953
|37,703
|Contract costs – net
|1,056
|1,039
|Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
|1,122
|1,046
|Other long-term assets
|2,885
|2,446
|Total assets
|$
|72,587
|$
|80,133
|Liabilities and Equity
|Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|$
|4,435
|$
|5,307
|Short-term and current maturities of long-term debt
|1,254
|1,239
|Contract liabilities
|751
|865
|Settlement obligations
|16,339
|16,479
|Total current liabilities
|22,779
|23,890
|Long-term debt
|25,809
|27,758
|Deferred income taxes
|1,434
|1,478
|Long-term contract liabilities
|263
|259
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,218
|939
|Total liabilities
|51,503
|54,324
|Fiserv shareholders' equity
|21,060
|25,792
|Noncontrolling interests
|24
|17
|Total equity
|21,084
|25,809
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|72,587
|$
|80,133
| Fiserv, Inc.
Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Information
(In millions, unaudited)
| Organic Revenue 1
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Change
|2026
|2025
|Change
|Total Company
|Adjusted revenue
|$
|4,852
|$
|4,919
|(1
|)%
|$
|14,490
|$
|14,904
|(3
|)%
|Currency impact 2
|19
|-
|37
|-
|Acquisition adjustments
|(19
|)
|-
|(102
|)
|-
|Disposition adjustments
|-
|(46
|)
|-
|(46
|)
|Organic revenue
|$
|4,852
|$
|4,873
|-
|%
|$
|14,425
|$
|14,858
|(3
|)%
|Merchant
|Adjusted revenue
|$
|2,521
|$
|2,586
|$
|7,502
|$
|7,602
|Currency impact 2
|15
|-
|39
|-
|Acquisition adjustments
|(6
|)
|-
|(59
|)
|-
|Organic revenue
|$
|2,530
|$
|2,586
|(2
|)%
|$
|7,482
|$
|7,602
|(2
|)%
|Financial
|Adjusted revenue
|$
|2,331
|$
|2,333
|$
|6,988
|$
|7,302
|Currency impact 2
|4
|-
|(2
|)
|-
|Acquisition adjustments
|(13
|)
|-
|(43
|)
|-
|Disposition adjustments
|-
|(46
|)
|-
|(46
|)
|Organic revenue
|$
|2,322
|$
|2,287
|2
|%
|$
|6,943
|$
|7,256
|(4
|)%
See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures.
The change in organic revenue is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.
|1.
|The change in organic revenue is measured as the change in adjusted revenue (see pages 9-10) for the current period excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and revenue attributable to acquisitions and dispositions, divided by adjusted revenue from the prior period excluding revenue attributable to dispositions.
|2.
|Currency impact is measured as the increase or decrease in adjusted revenue for the current period by applying prior period foreign currency exchange rates to present a constant currency comparison to prior periods.
| Fiserv, Inc.
Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Information (cont.)
(In millions, unaudited)
| Free Cash Flow
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|3,094
|$
|4,118
|Capital expenditures
|(1,438
|)
|(1,321
|)
|Adjustments:
|Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates included in cash flows from investing activities
|23
|17
|Severance, merger and integration payments
|199
|119
|One Fiserv transformation program payments
|251
|1
|Tax payments on adjustments
|(88
|)
|(23
|)
|Other
|-
|(30
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|2,039
|$
|2,879
| Total Amortization 1
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
|2025
| 2026
|2025
|Acquisition-related intangible assets
|$
|297
|$
|320
|$
|923
|$
|993
|Capitalized software and other intangibles
|222
|192
|651
|556
|Purchased software
|57
|49
|162
|152
|Financing costs and debt discounts
|11
|12
|36
|34
|Sales commissions
|29
|29
|87
|87
|Deferred conversion costs
|28
|28
|90
|84
|Total amortization
|$
|644
|$
|630
|$
|1,949
|$
|1,906
See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures.
|1.
|The company adjusts its non-GAAP results to exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Management believes that the adjustment of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the comparability of operating performance. Although the company excludes amortization from acquisition-related intangible assets from its non-GAAP expenses, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets.
Fiserv, Inc.
Full Year Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliations of unaudited non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in this news release, except for forward-looking measures where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of these items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measures. The company's forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for 2026, including organic revenue and adjusted earnings per share, are designed to enhance shareholders' ability to evaluate the company's performance by excluding certain items to focus on factors and trends affecting its business.
Organic Revenue - The company's organic revenue outlook for 2026 excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, acquisitions, dispositions and the impact of the company's postage reimbursements. The currency impact is measured as the increase or decrease in the expected adjusted revenue for the period by applying prior period foreign currency exchange rates to present a constant currency comparison to prior periods.
|Change
|2026 GAAP Revenue
|(1.5%) - (0.5%)
|Postage reimbursements
|0%
|2026 Adjusted revenue
|(1.5%) - (0.5%)
|Currency impact
|0%
|Acquisition adjustments
|(0.5%)
|Disposition adjustments
|1%
|2026 Organic revenue
|(1%) - 0%
Adjusted Earnings Per Share - The company's adjusted earnings per share outlook for 2026 excludes certain non-cash or other items such as certain non-cash impairment charges; non-cash intangible asset amortization expense associated with acquisitions; merger and integration costs; severance costs; certain transformation related expenses associated with the company's One Fiserv action plan; gains or losses from the sale of businesses, certain assets and investments; net gains associated with early debt extinguishments; and certain discrete tax items.
The company estimates that amortization expense in 2026 with respect to acquired intangible assets will be relatively consistent with the amount incurred in 2025. Other adjustments to the company's financial measures that were incurred for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 are presented in this news release; however, they are not necessarily indicative of adjustments that may be incurred throughout the remainder of 2026 or beyond. Estimates of these impacts and adjustments on a forward-looking basis are not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of these items.
|For more information contact:
| Media Relations:
Melissa Moritz
Vice President, External Communications
Fiserv, Inc.
...
| Investor Relations:
Walter Pritchard
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Fiserv, Inc.
...
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