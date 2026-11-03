UPDATE: Accelerated Wealth Partners Enters Into Definitive Agreement To Partner With $5 Billion Wealth Manager Pallas Capital Advisors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership funds organic growth and M&A and adds five leaders to Pallas' ownership group

BRAINTREE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelerated Wealth Partners (“AWP”), a specialized investment firm focused on scaling high performing Registered Investment Advisors, has entered into definitive agreements to invest in Pallas Capital Advisors (“Pallas”). Pallas oversees approximately $5 billion in client assets for corporate executives, business owners, and their families. The transaction is expected to close later in 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2019 by Rich Mullen, Greg Boyle, and Charlie Evangelakos after decades of advising wealthy families at major financial institutions, Pallas has grown into one of the Northeast's most respected independent firms. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, with offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Jersey, its integrated tax, trust, estate and financial planning addresses concentrated stock positions, liquidity events, business transitions and multigenerational wealth transfer.

“I have followed Pallas' growth closely for years, and it is a privilege to finally be working alongside them,” said Eric Amar, Founder of Accelerated Wealth Partners.“Rich, Greg, and Charlie have built something rare: a firm that pairs the planning depth of a top-tier private bank with the agility and personal attention of an independent advisor. Their clients are executives and entrepreneurs with some of the most complex financial lives in the country, and Pallas delivers for them every day. We see a clear path for Pallas to become one of the nation's premier ultra-high-net-worth firms, and our role is to provide the capital and growth expertise to help them get there.”

Pallas' founders and partners will continue to lead the firm, retaining its culture, brand, and client experience. AWP will provide growth capital and full access to its organic growth and M&A capabilities.

The transaction also broadens ownership across the firm. Pallas leaders Joe Cullen, James Landry, Eric Lalime, Andrew Krout and Athol Cochrane will become equity partners. Their ownership stakes will align the next generation of leadership with the firm's long-term success, establishing a durable foundation for continuity and succession.

“We have known and trusted the AWP team for years, and when we decided to bring in a partner, there was never any question about who it would be,” said Rich Mullen, Founding Partner and CEO of Pallas Capital Advisors.“Our ambition is to be the national leader in ultra-high-net-worth wealth management, and our planning capability is what sets us apart. This partnership gives us the resources to pursue that ambition with real conviction while staying true to who we are. Just as importantly, it allows us to welcome more of our colleagues into ownership and reward the people who have helped make Pallas what it is today.”

Supported by a $200 million capital commitment from J.C. Flowers & Co., AWP focuses on providing growth specific support and M&A execution. Its model allows firms like Pallas to remain founder-led and client-focused while achieving institutional scale. Colchester Partners served as financial advisor and Alston & Bird served as legal counsel to Pallas Capital Advisors. Seward & Kissell served as legal counsel to AWP.

About Accelerated Wealth Partners

Accelerated Wealth Partners (AWP) is a New York based investment firm specializing in the wealth management sector. Founded by Eric Amar and backed by J.C. Flowers & Co., AWP provides strategic capital to Registered Investment Advisors. The firm empowers its partners through organic growth initiatives and disciplined M&A strategies to build market leading enterprises. For more information, please visit accelerated-wp.com.

About Pallas Capital Advisors

Pallas Capital Advisors is an independent Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, with offices in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. Founded in 2019 by Rich Mullen, Greg Boyle, and Charlie Evangelakos, the firm oversees approximately $5 billion in client assets and specializes in comprehensive wealth management for corporate executives, business owners, and ultra-high-net-worth families, with deep expertise in tax, trust, and estate planning. For more information, please visit pallascapitaladvisors.com.

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