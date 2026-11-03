JZR Gold Inc. Confirms Delivery To Recuperadora Brasileira De Metal Of Additional 15 Tonnes Of Gold Concentrate Processing Of 26 Tonnes Underway

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV: JZR) (OTCPK: JZRIF) (the“Company” or“JZR”) is pleased to announce that, on October 29, 2026, an additional 15 tonnes of gold concentrate has been delivered to Recuperadora Brasileira de Metal (“RBM”), a precious metals refining and recovery plant located in São Paulo, Brazil. This brings the total gold concentrate delivered to RBM to 26 tonnes, including the initial shipment of 11 tonnes.

JZR has contracted RBM to process the gold concentrate derived from the Vila Nova Gold Property located in the State of Amapa, Brazil. RBM has completed the setup and testing of its leaching and carbon-in-leach (CIL) circuit, which is fully operational.

Processing of all 26 tonnes of gold concentrate is underway. The Company expects to receive results confirming the quantity of gold within the next two weeks.

JZR is a party to a Joint Venture Royalty Agreement (“ JVRA”) dated July 6, 2020, as amended, with ECO Mineracao Oil and Gaz Drilling and Exploration EIRELI (“ ECO”), pursuant to which JZR is entitled to receive 50% of the Net Profit Interest (as defined in the JVRA) in respect of the total sale value of all gold from the tailings piles and dams, pond basin and waste dumps on the Vila Nova property.

Rob Klenk, CEO of JZR Gold, commented:“We are extremely excited to reach this point in JZR's history. With all 26 tonnes delivered and processing underway, we are advised that ECO is on the verge of generating the first gold revenue, from which the company expects to receive its entitled royalty payment interest. This is a transformational milestone for JZR and our shareholders. We look forward to receiving results from the refining process over the next two weeks and sharing those numbers with our shareholders.”

About JZR Gold Inc.

JZR Gold Inc. is focused on working with ECO to advance the Vila Nova Gold Project in Amapá State, Brazil. The Company has assumed operatorship of the Project and is focused on establishing reliable processing operations utilizing the existing permitted processing facility and associated infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Klenk

Chief Executive Officer

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans and objectives for the Vila Nova Gold Project, increasing operating hours of the processing facility, statements regarding the Company's plans to improve efficiency, achieving consistent and sustained production, and the Company's expectations regarding the future performance of the Project. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. JZR Gold undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

None of the securities of JZR have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or“U.S. persons” (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.