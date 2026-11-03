Why Fat Transfer Breast Enlargement Is Trending In Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fat transfer breast enlargement in Dubai is becoming increasingly popular among individuals seeking to increase their breast size while retaining a natural feel and appearance. Fat transfer breast augmentation is gaining popularity as it involves using the patient's own fat instead of saline or silicone implants. For patients seeking a softer, more pliable feel in the breast and who do not want a dramatic increase in size, fat transfer is an alternative.

The Dubai cosmetic surgery market offers a wide selection of breast augmentation options. But selecting the most suitable method is about more than just the latest trend.

What Is Fat Transfer Breast Enlargement And How Does It Work?

Fat transfer breast augmentation in Dubai is a surgical technique to increase breast size by providing you with additional volume and shape from your own fat. This technique neither uses, nor is it related to, a breast implant. It is a technique involving combined liposuction and precise fat grafting.

Generally, the procedure involves three phases.

Fat Harvesting:

To gain enough fat to be transferred into the breast, the surgeon performs liposuction on donor sites, including the abdomen, waist, hips, and thighs. Several small incisions are made to insert a very thin tube that will suction the fat. The total fat removed will depend on your body and the areas treated.

Fat Refinement:

The fat that is removed includes not only desirable fat cells but also fluid, blood, and other unwanted components. The fat is processed through a filtration or separation system suitable for the transfer process.

Injection of the fat:

small portions of the purified fat are injected into the breasts via a tiny cannula. The surgeon scatters it through the tissue planes in a pattern that accommodates proper blood supply to the transferred cells and offers a uniform shape.

About Aesthetics International

Based in Dubai, Aesthetics International provides plastic surgery, reconstructive procedures and non-invasive aesthetic treatments, combining advanced technology with individualized treatment planning. To learn more about breast augmentation in Dubai or to discuss options for a breast augmentation in Dubai visit .

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