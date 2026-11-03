







Vilomah was created following the loss of Mustered's son, TJ, and has developed into a grief-support and mental wellness platform. It combines Ai.ngel, an AI-powered companion available 24/7, with tools including The Daily Release, guided meditations, journaling, and Match Your Mood to support people in the everyday reality of living with loss.

The platform grew from Mustered's personal experience of profound loss and her recognition that grief can feel especially isolating during everyday moments when traditional support may not be immediately available. Through Vilomah, she aims to make additional resources accessible to people learning to live with loss, while recognizing that every person's grieving experience is different.

Mustered's journey toward creating Vilomah began after her son was involved in a devastating motorcycle accident. She spent eight months by his side in the hospital before he passed away. The loss brought significant emotional challenges, including post-traumatic stress, panic attacks, and anxiety, changing how she experienced daily life.

The experience also shaped her understanding of the support people may need after a loss. Grief can surface unexpectedly, whether during a quiet evening at home, a routine trip to the grocery store, or a moment that brings back memories of someone who is no longer there. Friends and family can provide essential support, but people may also find themselves looking for additional resources as they navigate difficult emotions on their own.

Vilomah was developed in response to that need, bringing together technology and practical tools intended to help people engage with their emotions and find support during challenging moments.

An Approach to Grief Support Informed by Personal Experience

The name Vilomah is derived from a Sanskrit word meaning“against the natural order.” The term is associated with the experience of a parent losing a child, reflecting the profound disruption that such a loss can bring.

Initially, Mustered designed the platform specifically for parents grieving the death of a child. However, as she spoke with more people and shared her own experience, she recognized that grief extends beyond one type of loss.

“Everyone needs this kind of support,” she explained.“People lose parents, children, friends, pets, relationships, or go through divorce. Loss looks different for everyone, but the pain is real.”

This broader understanding helped shape Vilomah into a mental wellness resource for people experiencing different forms of loss, grief, trauma, and emotional hardship. The platform recognizes that people respond to difficult experiences in different ways and that their needs may change over time.

Rather than prescribing a single approach to grief, Vilomah offers several tools that users can explore according to their individual circumstances.

Ai.ngel and the Role of Technology in Everyday Support









A central feature of Vilomah is Ai.ngel, an AI-powered friend and companion designed to provide users with a place to turn when they need someone to talk to. The feature is available around the clock, offering an additional digital resource during moments when users may be seeking companionship or a way to express what they are experiencing.

Vilomah also brings together tools including The Daily Release, guided meditations, journaling, and Match Your Mood to support people in the everyday reality of living with loss. These features provide different ways for users to reflect on their emotions, engage in mindfulness practices, and explore their feelings.

Together, the tools reflect an approach that incorporates technology into the everyday experience of navigating loss. However, the role of AI in emotionally sensitive settings also raises important considerations about the distinction between digital companionship and professional care.

Vilomah is intended to complement, rather than replace, human relationships, therapy, or other professional support. AI-powered tools can provide an additional point of interaction, but they do not replace the judgment, care, and understanding that qualified professionals and trusted people can offer.

For Mustered, the purpose of incorporating AI is closely connected to the circumstances that inspired the platform. The technology is part of an effort to make resources more accessible during the unpredictable moments when people may be struggling with difficult emotions.

Recognition for Work at the Intersection of Technology and Human Connection

The High Impact Awards recognize five industry leaders in each category. Mustered's placement at #4 in the Top 5 Industry Leaders in Tech and AI 2026 recognizes her among professionals working at the intersection of technology, innovation, and emerging solutions.

For Mustered, the recognition provides an opportunity to bring further attention to the work behind Vilomah, which grew from her personal experience of loss into a platform offering digital resources for people navigating grief and emotional hardship.

Vilomah also reflects a wider conversation about how technology can be applied to experiences that are fundamentally human. As AI-powered services become more common, their use in mental wellness settings requires attention to accessibility, appropriate boundaries, and the importance of established forms of care.

For people experiencing grief, no single resource can address every need. Vilomah brings together several digital tools intended to offer additional options as users navigate their individual experiences.

Making Support More Accessible

Mustered's work is rooted in the belief that people experiencing loss should not have to navigate every difficult moment without resources. The continued development of Vilomah represents an effort to extend the tools she wished had been available during her own experience of grief to others facing different forms of loss.

Vilomah is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. More information is available at.

Through Vilomah, Mustered hopes to help people recognize that grief does not follow a universal timeline and that there is no single right way to navigate it. The platform's combination of AI-powered companionship and practical tools offers another option for people seeking support as they adjust to life after loss.













About Vilomah

Vilomah is a grief-support and mental wellness platform founded by Renee Mustered following the loss of her son, TJ. The platform combines Ai.ngel, an AI-powered companion, with guided meditations, journaling, The Daily Release, and Match Your Mood. Vilomah provides digital resources for people navigating grief, loss, and emotional hardship, with the aim of complementing human relationships and professional care. Learn more at.

Media Contact

Renee Mustered

Founder of Vilomah

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