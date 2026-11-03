HIGHCOURT Introduces The World's First Fully Offline, Prompt-Free Agentic AI For Law Firms

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HIGHCOURT is the world's first fully offline, prompt-free agentic legal operating system. It runs on the firm's own computers and brings into one system the work that law firms normally handle across separate applications. Attorneys can review a contract, return a Word redline, trace a witness statement to its source, research controlling law, prepare a motion, and present the original exhibit from the same matter record. The attorney does not write a prompt at each step or carry findings from one tool to the next.When an attorney starts an analysis, HIGHCOURT selects the applicable practice playbook, processes the evidence, researches the law, and prepares work for review. New material updates the affected work. An invoice can change a damages worksheet. A revised witness account can put an earlier conclusion back before the attorney. Contract review, redlining, and drafting.When opposing counsel returns a Word document with tracked changes, HIGHCOURT shows what changed and recommends a response to each edited paragraph. The attorney can accept the change, reject it, or write counter language, then export a Word response with tracked changes against the other side's version. Attorneys can also compare two drafts or compare one baseline against multiple documents. For diligence, Review Tables organize findings across documents and carry the exact supporting passages into draft exception reports, red-flag summaries, and disclosure schedules. Evidence and investigation.The Evidence Center brings documents, email, messages, images, audio, and video into the matter. It preserves originals, records file hashes and chain of custody, extracts text from scans, and identifies duplicates and revisions. Attorneys can review local transcripts, compare a witness's recorded statement with a written account, and examine media for signs of manipulation. Scene reconstruction lets a team place evidence, cameras, witnesses, and routes in 2D or 3D and distinguish measured positions from assumptions. Legal research and case analysis.HIGHCOURT uses practice-specific playbooks and local collections of case law, statutes, and regulations. Research follows the represented party, legal issue, court, jurisdiction, and date the law applies. The system distinguishes binding from persuasive authority and checks quoted language and pinpoint citations against the underlying text. A proof matrix connects each claim or defense to its elements, the evidence on both sides, and the authority supporting it. An attorney can open the source behind a conclusion or see exactly which element still lacks proof. Workup and ongoing matter work.The Workup Packet brings the initial analysis together in a case brief, chronology, strategy memo, assessment of competing theories, damages worksheet, discovery gaps, and draft filings, as the matter requires. HIGHCOURT targets an attorney-reviewable packet in about 20 minutes for a medium-sized matter. Separate models draft and review the work. A dedicated critic checks for errors such as a wrong amount, a misattributed quotation, or an authority that does not support the stated proposition. It flags the specific sentence for review.The Clerk works in the context of the matter, page, or document the attorney has open. An attorney can ask which invoice supports a damages figure or where two accounts of an event diverge. Across matters the attorney has permission to access, Firm Knowledge can locate a recorded party, a shared document, or the same clause in another agreement. The platform also brings conflict checks, privilege review, calendars, and decision queues into the firm's workflow. Discovery, settlement, and trial.Attorneys can prepare discovery, draft demand letters and motions, calculate deadlines from applicable rules and court calendars, and build damages from documented line items. Settlement tools compare outcomes after fees, costs, and liens and check for duplicate recovery. For trial, teams can assign Bates numbers, organize exhibits in a trial binder, identify an authenticating witness, and record whether an exhibit was offered, admitted, excluded, or limited to a particular purpose. They can present the original exhibit from the binder.A courtroom simulator lets attorneys rehearse arguments and examinations with judge, counsel, witness, and jury roles. Simulation results are labeled hypothetical. Legal research, transcription, and AI inference run on the firm's own hardware.HIGHCOURT encrypts its database and backups, enforces access controls and ethical walls, and records approved decisions in a tamper-evident audit trail.Attorneys retain authority over what they accept, revise, and release.More information is available at highcourtlaw.

Michael Knight

HIGHCOURT

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HIGHCOURT introduces the world's first fully offline, prompt-free agentic AI for law firms News Provided By Tech1e November 03, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Technology



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