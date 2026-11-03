Golf Envy Opens First Florida Club In Boca Raton

A GOLFZON TwoVision NX simulator bay at Golf Envy

Golf Envy's moving floorplate physically recreates real course terrain, including uphill, downhill and sidehill lies.

Real-time swing data, including spin, carry, distance and dispersion, tracked on every shot at Golf Envy

Golf Envy company logo

Grand opening set for Nov. 7 brings 24-hour golf simulator technology and moving floorplate bays to Boca Raton

- Casey Belovsky, Vice President of Field Support and Operations, Golf EnvyBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Golf Envy, a premium indoor golf simulator franchise headquartered in Irvine, California, will celebrate the grand opening of its first Florida club in Boca Raton on Nov. 7. The new club is located at 6531 Park of Commerce Blvd., Suite 155.Golf Envy Boca Raton gives members access to golf simulator bays powered by GOLFZON technology, including a moving floorplate that physically recreates real course terrain, from uphill and downhill lies to sidehill breaks. Members can play world-famous courses on demand, including recent additions Innis Arden Golf Club, Ol' Colony Golf Complex and Cowboys Golf Club. The technology tracks real swing data including spin, carry, distance and dispersion on every shot, and members can use the club on their own schedule rather than a course's set hours.The grand opening celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will give the community its first look inside the club, with free demos on the GOLFZON simulators, a ribbon cutting and food served by How Ya Dough'n Pizza. The celebration also features longest-drive and closest-to-pin contests and raffle prizes. To RSVP and schedule a demo, call or text 561-240-4110.“Boca Raton is a golf town, and we're proud to bring Golf Envy to Florida for the first time. Whether you're just picking up a club or tracking every detail of your swing, this club is built for you and open any hour of the day,” said Casey Belovsky, vice president of field support and operations at Golf Envy.Golf Envy Boca Raton is currently welcoming Founding Members ahead of its grand opening. More information is available at golfenvy/location/boca-raton. Read more in the Golf Envy Newsroom: golfenvy/post/golf-envy-opens-first-florida-club-boca-ratonOriginally published atAbout Golf EnvyGolf Envy is a premium golf simulator franchise founded in California by Ryan Wines and Cole Arranaga. The brand operates 24-hour, membership-based venues across the United States, powered by GOLFZON technology, including a moving floorplate that physically recreates real course terrain, and delivers an always-on golf environment built entirely around the game. With a growing international presence, Golf Envy is building the global network for the modern golfer. For more information, visit .

Jane Chai

Golf Envy

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GOLFZON-Powered Motion Plate Technology at Golf Envy

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Golf Envy Opens First Florida Club in Boca Raton News Provided By Golf Envy November 03, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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