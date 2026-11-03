Speedcast Accelerates Strategy To AI-Enabled Edge Intelligence With Sale Of Teleport Infrastructure Business To Satport

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Speedcast sharpens focus on AI-enabled network and edge intelligence, with resources focused on its SIGMA intelligent edge platform.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Speedcast, a leading connectivity, IT services and edge intelligence provider for remote operations, announced today that it has completed the sale of its teleport infrastructure business to SatPort Infrastructure (“SatPort”), a leading carrier-neutral ground infrastructure platform provider backed by EQT Infrastructure, part of global investment firm EQT, accelerating Speedcast's transformation from connectivity provider to AI-enabled network and edge intelligence company.

This transaction streamlines Speedcast's operations through a more asset-light model, giving the business added flexibility to respond to customer needs while sharpening the company's strategic focus and prioritization of resources toward its core objectives, including development and enhancements of its SIGMA intelligent edge network management platform. With LEO constellations and edge computing opening new possibilities for remote operations, demand is growing to pair LEO services with SIGMA as a fully managed, future-proof connectivity solution. SIGMA is built to keep pace, enabling streamlined rollouts to tens of thousands of edge devices and automation at scale.

“The completion of this transaction positions Speedcast to continue to benefit from reliable, world-class ground infrastructure, while allowing us to focus on delivering our core connectivity services and innovating for customers through development of our SIGMA intelligent edge platform, which will be integral to remote operations as digitalization trends surge and operators race to put AI at the edge,” said Ross Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer at Speedcast.“SIGMA helps customers turn remote operational data into actionable insights and enables us to expand our position as a leading connectivity and edge intelligence partner in an industry being reshaped by low Earth orbit satellite constellations.”

The transaction includes 12 industry-leading teleport facilities located across 11 countries and five continents, along with terrestrial infrastructure and the experienced teams that operate them. Under SatPort's ownership, the teleport assets will continue to support Speedcast's managed connectivity solutions operations that the company delivers to customers under a new long-term, ground infrastructure-as-a-service agreement between Speedcast and SatPort.

“This acquisition is a major step in SatPort's journey toward building the world's leading carrier-neutral ground infrastructure platform, purpose-built to support the next generation of satellite operators,” said Joe Spytek, Chief Executive Officer of SatPort.“Teleport services play an increasingly important role in the global telecommunications ecosystem, especially with the development of satellite constellations in non-geostationary orbit, which require increased infrastructure on the ground to support the constellation.”

Speedcast's core connectivity and managed services business continues to operate under private equity ownership by Centerbridge Partners, L.P., which acquired the company in March 2021.

Guggenheim Securities served as financial advisor to Speedcast and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor. Deutsche Bank served as financial advisor to EQT Infrastructure, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison served as legal advisor.



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About Speedcast

Speedcast is a leading communications and IT services provider, delivering critical communications services and fully connected systems that harness technologies and applications to transform what remote operations can achieve. Speedcast enables faster, seamless pole-to-pole coverage from a global hybrid satellite, fiber, cellular, microwave, and IP transport network with direct access to public cloud platforms. Enabled by the company's proprietary SIGMA intelligent edge network management platform, Speedcast seamlessly integrates differentiated technology offerings for customers, providing smarter ways to communicate and distribute content, manage network and remote operations, protect and secure investments, improve the crew and guest experience, and turn remote operational data into actionable insights. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries. Learn more at .

About Centerbridge Partners, L.P.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is a private investment management firm employing a flexible approach across investment disciplines - Private Equity, Private Credit and Real Estate - in an effort to develop the most attractive opportunities for our investors. The Firm was founded in 2005 and, as of June 30, 2026, has approximately $49 billion in assets under management with offices in New York and London. Centerbridge is dedicated to partnering with world-class management teams across targeted industry sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit .

About SatPort Infrastructure

SatPort is a leading carrier-neutral ground infrastructure platform, purpose-built to support the next generation of satellite operators. Backed by long-term capital from EQT Infrastructure, SatPort delivers build-to-suit teleport and gateway solutions for LEO, MEO, and GEO constellations. We combine deep operational expertise with the financial strength to fund, develop, and scale mission-critical infrastructure globally. Our model enables customers to lock in predictable operating costs across the full asset lifecycle, eliminating capital burden and operational complexity. Orbitally agnostic and globally distributed, SatPort provides secure, resilient, and strategically located infrastructure, allowing operators to focus on space while we power their ground networks. More info: .

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with EUR 354 billion in total assets under management (EUR 195 billion in fee-generating assets under management) as of 30 September 2026, within four business segments – Private Capital, Infrastructure, Real Estate and Secondaries. EQT owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas and the Middle East and supports them in achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership. More info: .

Alix Wright

Speedcast

+ +1 8326682300

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Speedcast Accelerates Strategy to AI-Enabled Edge Intelligence with Sale of Teleport Infrastructure Business to SatPort News Provided By Speedcast November 03, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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