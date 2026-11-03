Yaroslav Pshenitsyn Of Intrinsic Capital To Participate In Crypto Mastermind Roundtable At Uncorrelated Cayman 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Yaroslav PshenitsynGEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yaroslav Pshenitsyn, General Partner at Intrinsic Capital and Founder of Mugen, will attend Uncorrelated Cayman 2026 at the Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman on November 2 and 3, 2026, and will participate in the Uncorrelated Alternatives Crypto MasterMind, a closed-door roundtable held alongside the main conference. The MasterMind session is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2026, from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Cayman time.Uncorrelated Cayman 2026 is a two-day institutional alternatives conference bringing together fund managers, allocators, family offices, and service providers at Hotel Indigo on Seven Mile Beach. The 2026 program blends jurisdictional expertise, allocator-led discussions, and technology deep dives, with dedicated sessions covering tokenized private funds, digital asset custody, and the operational infrastructure supporting cross-border capital flows. The Uncorrelated Crypto MasterMind is an invitation-only, Chatham House Rules forum convened within the Uncorrelated Alts ecosystem. The Grand Cayman session is the fourth in the 2026 series, following gatherings in Miami, Puerto Rico, and Beverly Hills, and is moderated by Dan Hubscher, Managing Director of Changing Market Strategies LLC. The 2026 Grand Cayman theme is Scaling Distribution: Bridging Crypto and Traditional Finance, with the discussion focused on how digital asset managers scale distribution beyond the crypto-native ecosystem and build credibility with institutional investors, family offices, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.“The hardest problem in digital asset distribution is no longer explaining the asset class. It is reaching the investors who sit outside the crypto-native ecosystem and building the operational and credibility signals they expect,” said Yaroslav Pshenitsyn, General Partner at Intrinsic Capital and Founder of Mugen.“That is where the next wave of allocation decisions will be made, and it is why I am taking a seat in this room.”The Uncorrelated Crypto MasterMind is structured around three vantage points relevant to Mr. Pshenitsyn's work with foundations, token issuers, and digital asset fund managers:.Scaling distribution beyond crypto-native allocators, including messaging that resonates with traditional finance investors and differentiation beyond passive exposure..Operational and credibility signals that managers need to demonstrate to convert interest into committed capital..Perspectives from traditional finance allocators on what blocks a first or larger allocation to digital asset strategies, from custody and regulatory considerations through operational diligence.The session is capped at approximately 20 to 25 participants and runs as an on-agenda, parallel session within the Uncorrelated Cayman 2026 program. Themes from the discussion will be published in a subsequent editorial summary in Uncorrelated Magazine.“Cayman is one of the world's leading domiciles for investment funds, and the operational infrastructure that supports digital asset distribution is being built here in real time,” added Mr Pshenitsyn.“Bringing managers and traditional finance allocators into the same closed-door conversation on this ground is exactly where the industry needs to be having it.”About Intrinsic CapitalIntrinsic Capital is an investment manager focused exclusively on tokenized real-world assets. They combine institutional investment discipline with deep crypto-native expertise to source, underwrite, and manage high-quality on-chain opportunities while building the bridge betweentraditional finance and the future of capital markets Pshenitsyn is a General Partner. For more information, visit .About MugenMugen is a Cayman Islands-based foundation management and advisory firm serving Web3 foundations, operating companies, and decentralized organizations. The firm provides Web3 project administration, finance and accounting, governance, compliance, treasury managementand cybersecurity services. Mugen is headquartered in George Town, Grand Cayman. Yaroslav Pshenitsyn is the Founder of Mugen.For more information, visit .

Paola Shushkovsky

Mugen Cayman Islands

+1 540-717-2963

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Yaroslav Pshenitsyn of Intrinsic Capital to Participate in Crypto MasterMind Roundtable at Uncorrelated Cayman 2026 News Provided By WOWebsites November 03, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.