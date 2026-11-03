Advantage The Authority Company's New Authors Bring Insights Into Maximizing Impact In Life And Career

Advantage | The Authority Company helps CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries build Authority through publishing, media and personal brand services.

Advantage | The Authority Company announces five new publishing projects by leading experts in healthcare, entrepreneurship, leadership, and faith.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advantage | The Authority Company announces five new publishing projects by thought leaders covering the genres of Christian faith in the workplace, nursing, orthopedic medicine, entrepreneurship, leadership, and professional development.Advantage | The Authority Company is the home of five publishing imprints: Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, and Rethink Press. Advantage's thousands of authors and thought leaders who share their expertise and experience are proof of the company's core belief: Writing a book is the most powerful tool for professionals to build authority in their field.These new authors joining the Advantage family will have books published in the coming months.- Dr. Nazeera Dawood: After a rewarding career as a medical doctor, Dawood devoted herself to public service and developed an extensive knowledge of the governmental proposal process. She founded Vendorship Inc. to ease the entry into government contracting. Her upcoming book,“The Forks Framework: Navigating the Decisions That Define You as a Leader,” is a powerful guide for anyone who faces future-defining choices in their business and life. Dawood shares a journey in which she overcame major challenges and created a huge community impact. She offers a rare perspective on navigating complex systems, building empathetic leadership, and creating access where none existed.Imprint: Forbes Books- Casey Gregersen: The owner and integrator of Gregersen Properties and Wyohouses, this versatile entrepreneur, multi-unit franchisee and real estate investor. Previously, he held several high-level positions as a petroleum engineer for Shell Oil Company. Gregersen confronted numerous challenges on his journey to success while being driven by this question: What if he didn't have to choose work over family? Gregersen's book is for the W-2 professional who suspects their salary is a ceiling and for anyone who's written down a goal but has not found the time to pursue it. He shows readers how to leverage without reckless risk and how to bring your spouse into the vision before the friction becomes a wall.Imprint: Forbes Books- Steve Miller: He is co-founder and president of Millwood Inc., a national leader in pallet manufacturing, packaging systems and supply chain solutions, all founded and built on the gospel of Jesus Christ. With 40 U.S. locations, Millwood's mission is that all who come in contact with them will see the love of Christ in all they do. His new book,“Just Say It: The Power of Faith in the Workplace,” speaks to“marketplace Christians” - business leaders who are in positions of influence and need a guide to encourage and empower them to become faith-forward in their leadership. Miller challenges leaders to resist the cultural pressure to separate faith, family, and function, and instead encourages them to weave these together into a unified, coherent identity both personally and organizationally.Imprint: Forbes Books- Dr. Ron Billano Ordona: A doctoral nurse practitioner, clinician, educator, and entrepreneur, Ordona is the founder and clinical director of a house-call practice serving homebound older adults and medically complex patients. He also operates a nurse-led residential care facility. His book,“The Nurse Entrepreneur: How Nurses Can Build Businesses, Own Their Future, and Transform Healthcare,” is a guide for nurses to practice ownership: navigating shifting state regulations, incorporating and credentialing, financing growth, and structuring partnerships that let nurses build without deep pockets. Rooted in Ordona's own immigrant story and grounded in current healthcare data, the book makes the case that nurses, trained to see the whole patient, are uniquely suited to lead.Imprint: Forbes Books- Dr. Trevor Turner: He is a board-certified physical medicine and rehabilitation physician and the co-founder of Pravida Health, an augmented intelligence precision medicine practice. Using the latest technologies, Dr. Turner has developed a revolutionary system of cartilage regeneration called CartiNova (new cartilage). He guides readers through this new procedure in his upcoming book, "The Regenerative Orthopedics Solution: A Physician's Guide to Knee and Spine Pain When Conventional Medicine Stops Working." The book answers questions about the procedure's benefits and risks, and includes patient success stories. Using his decades of experience in orthopedic medicine, Dr. Turner discusses the shortcomings of the conventional healthcare system for treating these chronic conditions and how CartiNova can not only help improve the quality of your life, but also significantly benefit companies and society.Imprint: Forbes BooksAdvantage | The Authority Company is proud to partner with these authors on their journey as they share their valuable insights and vision. To learn more about our publishing imprints, book promotions, media services, personal brand strategy and processes, please visit theauthoritycompany.About Advantage | The Authority CompanyAdvantage | The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing under five imprints - Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, and Rethink Press - in addition to public relations, podcasting, personal brand websites, content creation, brand strategy, and more. Since the company's founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and brand-building services. Advantage Media operates offices in both Charleston, S.C., and London.

Madeline Shave

Advantage | The Authority Company

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Advantage | The Authority Company's New Authors Bring Insights Into Maximizing Impact In Life and Career News Provided By Advantage Media November 03, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Religion



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