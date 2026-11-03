Penta Security Launches AWS WAF Managed Rules Bundles With Fixed Monthly Pricing

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Single package blocks OWASP Top 10, malicious APIs, IPs, bots, and DDoS attacks, now under fixed monthly pricing.

Penta Security, a leading cybersecurity provider on AWS Marketplace, today unveiled its new Cloudbric Managed Rules Bundles for AWS WAF. Built for organizations of every size, the bundles combine Cloudbric's most-requested rule groups into a single subscription-delivered with fixed monthly pricing instead of separate, usage-based charges. If traffic spikes once caused budgeting headaches, customers can now lock in a flat rate while still benefiting from real-time, enterprise-grade protection.

“Web-application threats have grown smarter, faster, and more automated every year,” said Jihae Lee, CCO (Chief Compliance Officer) of Penta Security.“Our customers asked for a way to cover every critical attack vector without juggling multiple SKUs or worrying about runaway usage bills. Cloudbric Managed Rules Bundles for AWS WAF deliver exactly that: simple deployment, predictable spend, and airtight security, all powered by fixed.”

WAAP Rule Bundle is designed for teams that need full-spectrum coverage, combining OWASP Top 10 defenses with Malicious IP, API, Bot, Anonymous IP, and Tor IP protection.

Essential Rule Bundle suits organizations that want core security while keeping WCU consumption lean, bundling OWASP Top 10 safeguards with Malicious IP and Bot Protection.

IP Protection Bundle focuses on reputation and anonymity control, packaging Malicious IP, Anonymous IP, and Tor IP rule sets for customers whose main concern is blocking risky or masked source addresses.

WAAP Rule Bundle, Essential Rule Bundle, and IP Protection Bundle are available immediately on Penta Security's AWS Marketplace Listings with fixed monthly rates. For details, visit cloudbric or contact....

Penta Security Inc.

Penta Security Inc

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Penta Security Launches AWS WAF Managed Rules Bundles with Fixed Monthly Pricing News Provided By Penta Security Inc November 03, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry...



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