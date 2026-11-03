DPC DATA And Ftlabs Partner To Introduce Muniref Municipal Reference Data Product

MuniREF - powered by DPC DATA and FTLabs DataLattice

Combining municipal market expertise with AI-powered document intelligence, MuniREF offers firms a new source of structured municipal bond reference data.

- Ken Hoffman, President, DPC DATAROSELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DPC DATA (DPCDATA ) and Financial Technology Laboratories (FTLabs) today announced MuniREF, a municipal bond reference data product developed through their partnership.MuniREF combines DPC DATA's municipal market expertise with FTLabs' DataLattice document intelligence technology to provide municipal bond terms, schedules, identifiers, and disclosure events in a structured format for security master databases. The new product offers institutional firms, fintech companies, and regtech startups a cost-efficient sourcing alternative with flexible delivery options.“Municipal market participants should not have to choose between comprehensive reference data and cost-efficiency,” said Ken Hoffman, President of DPC DATA.“We developed MuniREF to deliver the quality and coverage firms expect from a traditional reference data provider, with flexible delivery options that fit their workflows. Our municipal data specialists review discrepancies and complex bond terms to help ensure accuracy, while automation reduces processing costs, not our commitment to the data firms rely on.”“Valuable municipal bond information is often embedded in complex documents that are difficult to process efficiently,” said Barry Rucker, President of FTLabs.“DataLattice transforms that information into structured, machine-readable data with traceability to original sources. MuniREF brings that technology together with DPC DATA's municipal expertise to help firms put the information to work in their security master databases and downstream systems.”MuniREF is now available for evaluation as a replacement for an existing provider, an independent second source, or a data source for new applications.The announcement comes ahead of the Bond Market Association's National Fixed Income Conference, November 5–6 in Nashville, where DPC DATA and FTLabs will showcase this new product.Municipal Bond Expertise and AI Document ProcessingDPC DATA contributes its municipal disclosure library, data specialists, and market relationships to MuniREF. MuniREF's data model covers issuer and security relationships, interest schedules, call provisions, sinking funds, tax features, and other municipal structures.At launch, MuniREF supports REST APIs and FTP file delivery, based on a shared canonical data model. The REST API provides JSON responses, allows users to request selected fields, and includes OpenAPI 3.x documentation. DPC DATA works with prospective users to review required formats, update schedules, controls, and implementation needs. Firms can compare data quality, delivery, and total cost alongside their current source.To request an evaluation, a representative data sample, or a demonstration, contact....About DPC DATADPC DATA provides municipal bond disclosure, obligor, and compliance data built to support research, trading, surveillance, and regulatory workflows. For more than 30 years, the company has helped market participants work with municipal data that is structured, mapped, and ready to use.Client-Centric Solutions for the Fixed Income MarketplaceFor more information visit dpcdata.About Financial Technology Laboratories (FTLabs)Founded in 2005, Financial Technology Laboratories (FTLabs) develops innovative technology solutions that connect systems, streamline workflows and improve efficiency across fixed-income markets. Its integrated solutions support market data, inventory management, distribution, trade execution and operations, helping financial institutions modernize their capabilities and maximize existing technology investments.FTLabs developed DataLatticeTM, an AI-powered document intelligence framework designed to transform complex financial documents into structured, machine-readable data with traceability to original sources. The technology powers MuniREF, developed in collaboration with DPC DATA, and has potential applications across additional financial markets and document-intensive industries.Connected Systems. Smarter Execution. A More Efficient Bond Market.For more information, visit .Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is MuniREF?MuniREF is a municipal bond reference data product developed by DPC DATA and FTLabs. It combines DPC DATA's municipal market expertise with FTLabs' DataLattice document intelligence technology to turn municipal disclosure information into structured data for security master databases and downstream systems.When is MuniREF available?MuniREF is available for evaluation. Prospective users can contact... to discuss their requirements and arrange an evaluation.Can we review a data sample or see a demonstration?Yes. Contact... to request a representative data sample or demonstration and discuss the coverage relevant to your evaluation.Why consider MuniREF?MuniREF offers a cost-efficient sourcing alternative with flexible delivery options. You can evaluate it as an independent second source, a validation feed, a source for a particular workflow, or a replacement for your current provider. The appropriate use depends on your data requirements, current arrangements, and evaluation results.How does MuniREF validate municipal bond reference data?MuniREF combines automated validation rules with review by DPC DATA's municipal data specialists. The process flags discrepancies and complex terms for examination. Source references, version records, and correction controls help analysts investigate individual values and changes.Can MuniREF help us reduce data costs?MuniREF's automated production model reduces repetitive manual processing to provide a cost-efficient sourcing option. Potential savings depend on required coverage, service levels, delivery arrangements, and implementation effort. A side-by-side review with your current provider can establish the economics for your organization.How does MuniREF address errors in automated extraction?Automated extraction is followed by data checks and review by DPC DATA's municipal specialists. Conflicting or questionable values are flagged for further examination.How is MuniREF delivered?MuniREF is available through REST APIs and FTP file delivery. DPC DATA's technical experts can review your required formats, schedules, controls, and implementation path.Can we trace data to its source and investigate corrections?Source traceability, versioning, and correction controls are part of MuniREF's design. DPC DATA's municipal specialists use these features to check accuracy, investigate corrections, and improve data collection models.

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DPC DATA and FTLabs Partner to Introduce MuniREF Municipal Reference Data Product News Provided By Advantage Marketing November 03, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, World & Regional



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