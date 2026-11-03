Etherio Welcomes American Association Of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) As New Association Management Client

- John FlatleyATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Etherio is pleased to welcome the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) as the newest client in its association management portfolio.AAPS, founded in 1986, is a professional scientific organization with approximately 7,000 members and more than 10,000 active stakeholders working in academia, industry, government, and research institutes. Its mission is to help pharmaceutical scientists develop products and therapies that improve health and address critical medical challenges.As part of AAPS's transition to the association management company model, the experienced team that has long supported the AAPS community transitioned to Etherio. This move combines the association's deep institutional knowledge with Etherio's management expertise, helping ensure continuity for members while providing access to expanded resources, strategic guidance, and operational support.“This partnership is an exciting chance to build on the strong foundation AAPS has created over the past forty years,” noted John Flatley, Managing Director of Etherio Association Management.“By combining the experience of the AAPS team with Etherio's broader capabilities, we can offer members a smooth experience and support the organization's growth and mission.”Adding AAPS expands Etherio's association management portfolio, especially in the life sciences sector, and demonstrates our ability to support organizations in this field. As Etherio's list of life sciences associations grows, we remain committed to helping these groups improve their operations, engage members, and achieve their goals.“We are honored to work with an organization that plays such a critical role in advancing pharmaceutical science around the world,” said Eric Altschul, CEO of Etherio.“AAPS has a strong legacy, a clear mission, and an active community. We look forward to supporting its future success and helping create value for members and stakeholders.”About the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS)The American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) is an organization dedicated to advancing the pharmaceutical sciences and improving health outcomes worldwide. Guided by the core values of Learning, Innovation, Service, Inclusiveness, and Integrity, AAPS empowers scientists to develop products and therapies that address pressing health challenges and drive meaningful change for patients and communities.About EtherioEtherio is a premier provider of association management, strategic meeting management, and site selection services, delivering high-impact solutions across the industry. From expertly managing governance, membership, and events for associations to delivering innovative meeting solutions, Etherio supports clients in achieving measurable results, engaging teams, and fostering lasting connections. For more information, visit etherio.

Jena Dunham

Etherio

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Etherio Welcomes American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) as New Association Management Client News Provided By Etherio November 03, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



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