District 933 Launches In Freehold, NJ

District 933 hospitality and entertainment venue in Freehold, NJ.

Home to iPlay America, The Bistro, Capitale, Topgolf Swing Suite, The Event Center & Warehouse 100

- Bob McDaid, Owner & CEO at District 933FREEHOLD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marking a major milestone in its 15-year history as a pioneer in family recreation, the iconic venue at 110 Schanck Road has officially launched District 933. Originally conceived as iPlay America -a beloved local destination centered on birthday party rooms and a grab-and-go restaurant-the destination has continuously expanded and evolved over the last decade and a half. Today, it stands as a multifaceted dining, nightlife, and events venue designed for guests of all ages.District 933 serves as the overarching umbrella brand for a dynamic collection of distinct concepts within a single 150,000-square-foot indoor destination. The complex unites iPlay America, The Bistro, Topgolf Swing Suite, The Event Center, and Warehouse 100 at District 933, with Capitale coming soon in early 2027, offering guests an unprecedented variety of experiences under one roof."Celebrating 15 years in Central NJ gave us the opportunity to reflect on how our guests have grown with us," said Bob McDaid, Owner & CEO at District 933. "Rebranding as District 933 represents our complete evolution. We have built an expansive venue where guests can enjoy elevated dining at Capitale, family dining at The Bistro, corporate expos, and cutting-edge attractions without ever leaving the building. We also remain dedicated to delivering the best birthday parties in the area, with over 5,000 five-star reviews to back that up. Guests can choose to celebrate birthdays and milestones across any of our venues for a truly unique experience. As an entertainment center Central NJ families and businesses have trusted for a decade and a half, this vision positions us for the next generation of hospitality."District 933 offers an unmatched lineup of amenities, including three onsite dining concepts, full-scale amusement park rides, one of New Jersey's largest arcades, interactive Topgolf Swing Suites with a full service bar and multiple large TVs to view sporting events, and up to 150,000 square feet of flexible event space for trade shows, private galas, corporate events, and more.By offering multiple dining, social, and recreation options in one convenient setting, District 933 establishes a cohesive district that redefines what a modern entertainment center in Freehold offers to Central Jersey.For venue bookings, attraction details, or corporate event inquiries, visit District933 or visit the property at 110 Schanck Road, Freehold, NJ 07728.About District 933Located in Freehold, New Jersey, District 933 is a premier 150,000-square-foot hospitality and entertainment destination. Uniting top concepts including iPlay America, Warehouse 100, Capitale, The Bistro, and Topgolf Swing Suite, District 933 delivers an all-in-one entertainment center Freehold experience featuring elevated dining, world-class attractions, and state-of-the-art convention spaces.

Bob McDaid

District 933

+1 732-577-8200

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District 933 Launches in Freehold, NJ News Provided By District 933 November 03, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino



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