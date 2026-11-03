Ocean House Announces Holiday Celebrations In Watch Hill

Ocean House

Guest Room during the Holidays at Ocean House

Christmas Brunch at Ocean House

Ocean House

Ocean House at Christmas

Thanksgiving dining, Santa visits, festive workshops and two London-inspired New Year's Eve parties fill the resort's 2026 calendar

WATCH HILL, RI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ocean House, a Forbes 15-Star, Five-Star Hotel, Five-Star Spa and Five-Star Restaurant, Relais and Châteaux, grand resort overlooking a private, white sand beach of the Atlantic Ocean in Watch Hill, R.I., will celebrate the holiday season with Thanksgiving dining overlooking the Atlantic, a Christmas tree lighting and visits from Santa, hands-on workshops, and two ways to ring in 2027.Thanksgiving at Ocean HouseOn Saturday, Nov. 14, Ocean House will welcome young guests to a Children's Ballet Clinic with Ballet RI at 1 pm in the Seaside Ballroom. Two ballerinas will give a dance demonstration before teaching children ballet basics, and the afternoon will conclude with a reading of The Nutcracker. Families can enjoy a hot chocolate bar and cookies, while adults sip sparkling wine; each child will take home a ballerina cookie. Tickets are $75 per child, and accompanying adults are complimentary.Ocean House's In the Kitchen: Thanksgiving Tips and Techniques offers a hands-on way to get ready for the holiday table. Guided by the resort's chefs, guests will learn how to make flavorful gravy, silky mashed potatoes and crowd-pleasing sides, with practical advice for both first-time hosts and seasoned cooks. The class takes place at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 6, 13, 20 and 27 in Ocean House's Center for Wine and Culinary Arts.On Thursday, Nov. 26, Ocean House will host a Thanksgiving Buffet in its Seaside Ballroom, with seatings from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The feast features maple-brined turkey and honey-glazed ham alongside a raw bar, seasonal sides and an array of holiday desserts. Live music adds to the celebration as guests gather by the sea to give thanks.The holiday weekend continues Nov. 27 with an Ice Cream Social featuring penguins from Mystic Aquarium.Christmas in Watch HillOcean House's December calendar brings holiday creativity with hands-on events including From Vine to Wine: Holiday Wines, Ornament, Holiday Wreath and Gingerbread House Workshops, along with Cookie & Cupcake Decorating with Mrs. Claus. These festive classes invite guests of all ages to learn new skills, make something to share or take home, and enjoy a little extra cheer along the way.Ocean House's Christmas Tree Lighting begins at 4:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 28. Santa will arrive by firetruck for the outdoor celebration, which includes fireworks, complimentary hot chocolate and Christmas cookies and is open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring an unwrapped, boxed toy for donation. No reservation is required for the tree lighting; hotel interior access during the event is reserved for overnight guests.Following Ocean House's Christmas tree lighting, families can continue the celebration at Christmas Dinner with Santa at 5:30 pm in the Ballroom and Drawing Room. The festive buffet gives guests of all ages a chance to dine with Santa, while adults can enjoy a limited open bar featuring select wines and spirits.Ocean House will welcome families to Brunch with Santa on Sunday, Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, 13 and 20, in the Seaside Ballroom and Drawing Room. The holiday buffet features an array of gourmet food stations, bottomless mimosas and soft drinks, while Santa visits with guests from 10:15 am to 3:15 pm Reservations begin at 10 am.Ocean House's Vodka & Latke class on Sunday, Dec. 6, invites guests to sharpen their holiday entertaining skills with hands-on instruction from the resort's culinary and beverage teams. Participants will learn to prepare cocktails and canapés while tasting three takes on the classic latke, topped with caviar, smoked salmon and tartare, each paired with a vodka-based beverage. The class begins at 3 pm in the Center for Wine & Culinary Arts.Ocean House will showcase Gingerbread House Competition Among Local High Schools at a community celebration on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 6 pm in the Seaside Ballroom. Students from Chariho, Lincoln, Exeter-East Greenwich and Westerly high schools will display their creations, with winners announced during a reception featuring passed hors d'oeuvres, house beer and wine, and hot cocoa. The event is complimentary, and guests are asked to RSVP.Ocean House's Christmas Soirée invites colleagues, clients and friends to celebrate together on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 6 pm in the Seaside Ballroom. The evening pairs a strolling reception with chef-curated food stations, passed hors d'oeuvres and an open bar, followed by live music and dancing. Designed to welcome both groups and individual guests, the soirée offers an elegant setting for a holiday gathering.At Ocean House's Truffle Tree Workshop on Thursday, Dec. 17, guests will work with the resort's pastry chef to create a festive chocolate truffle centerpiece from scratch. The workshop begins at 3 pm in the Drawing Room and includes a glass of sparkling wine to enjoy while crafting, plus an Ocean House apron and chef hat to take home.New Year's EveOcean House's In the Kitchen: New Year's Eve Small Bites gives guests fresh ideas for holiday entertaining. In this hands-on class, the resort's chefs will share techniques for making elegant hors d'oeuvres and pairing flavors to create small plates suited to anything from an intimate toast to a larger celebration. The class begins at 3:30 pm Friday, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, in the Center for Wine and Culinary Arts.Ocean House will ring in 2027 with its Big Ben Black Tie Bash on Thursday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8 pm. Guests will enjoy reserved Bistro seating, live entertainment, open bars and food stations featuring Beef Wellington, Maine lobster, black truffle risotto and caviar. The London-inspired celebration also includes access to the ballroom festivities later in the evening, with a DJ, additional food and an open bar. (The event is for guests 21 and older.)Ocean House's London Calling New Year's Eve Ball brings the music and style of 1960s Britain to the Seaside Ballroom on Thursday, Dec. 31, beginning at 9 pm. Guests can mingle and dance at a roaming reception with food stations, open bars, live entertainment and a DJ spinning British rock favorites. Union Jack accents, red telephone booths and an Abbey Road-inspired photo setting complete the scene, while guests who dress for the theme can compete for costume prizes.Event details, availability and reservations, visit oceanhouseri/events and visit oceanhouseri for accommodation reservations and details. Follow Ocean House happenings at @OceanHouseRI on Instagram and Facebook.

Ocean House Media Contact

The Mayfield Group

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ocean House Announces Holiday Celebrations in Watch Hill News Provided By The Mayfield Group November 03, 2026, 12:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.