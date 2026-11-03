TIMVERO Opens A Fitting Room For AI In Lending

- Dmitriy Wolkenstein, CEO and co-founder of TIMVEROLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TIMVERO, a UK lending infrastructure platform, launches timveroProof, a fitting environment for lenders to pilot new credit products with an AI-powered lending framework. The pilot runs on lender's historical or anonymized data and connects to the technical core through an API, so production systems are never exposed.Lenders hold back from changing their lending platform, even when AI could speed up the change. They worry it will disrupt live operations, a failed implementation is expensive, and legacy cores are hard to change. timveroProof lets them check the technology on their own product before they commit.The doubt is partly about how automation is usually sold. Vendors tend to count automated applications, a figure that says little about efficiency. Minutes of human attention show the real cost, and by that measure most of it sits in exceptions.A standard application takes about 15 minutes, and an exception takes about 90. In a batch of 100 applications, 70 standard cases take 1,050 minutes, about 28% of paid time. The remaining 30 complex cases take 2,700 minutes, which take about 72% of the human specialist's time. Such cases carry the collateral calculations, covenant rules and expert judgment that set one lender apart from another, and this is where most automation stops. The gap is widest with non-standard cases.Each pilot has a fixed scope and duration. The lender brings one credit product, its decisioning logic and about two hours of team time for a requirements session. timveroAI turns that brief into a configuration on timveroOS, and the lender's team reviews and approves it before it runs. The lender tests the build on real edge cases, and timveroOS automates the reachable part of that work, so the same team can handle more volume. Most pilots reach a live working session within two to three weeks of the requirements session.Results are measured against three KPIs the lender sets before the start, such as time to decision or cost per originated loan. If the pilot hits fewer than two of them, the lender walks away with no further commitment. At the Build Partner level, a successful pilot goes straight to production with no rebuild."Lenders have heard plenty of promises about AI," said Dmitriy Wolkenstein, CEO and co-founder of TIMVERO. "timveroProof works like a fitting room. A fintech company tries the platform on its hardest cases in a limited environment, then decides with real numbers in hand. If the fit is wrong, the lender leaves and its systems stay as they were."Lenders can apply for timveroProof at timvero/proof. A TIMVERO solutions architect then scopes the pilot and confirms the timeline.

Ana Hryshchenia

TIMVERO

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TIMVERO Opens a Fitting Room for AI in Lending News Provided By TIMVERO November 03, 2026, 12:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



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