Iamtech And Alert Disaster Control Launch Avertis Intelligence To Strengthen Emergency Preparedness At Industrial Sites

Avertis Intelligence to strengthen emergency preparedness at high-hazard industrial sites.

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Developed using decades of frontline emergency-response experience, Avertis combines hazard modelling, emergency pre-planning and incident command capabilities.

MIDDLESBROUGH, CLEVELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Industrial safety is more complex than ever, and the expectations on operators are higher today than they have ever been. They will be higher tomorrow.26 October 2026: Industrial software specialist IAMTech and global emergency-response company Alert Disaster Control (ALERT) have announced the launch of Avertis Intelligence, a cloud-based platform designed to help oil, gas, petrochemical and other high-hazard industrial facilities prepare for and respond to major incidents.Developed through a partnership combining ALERT's emergency-response experience dating back to 1988 with IAMTech's three decades of software expertise, Avertis Intelligence brings hazard modelling, emergency planning and incident-response information together in one platform.The software addresses a critical challenge for industrial operators: ensuring emergency-response plans remain accurate, accessible and relevant as site conditions, operating risks and environmental factors change.For complex facilities, effective emergency preparedness requires more than firefighting equipment and documented procedures. Response teams need a clear understanding of potential incident scenarios, the resources required, and the actions to take before an emergency occurs. Avertis also lets crews train against those scenarios to see whether they can deliver the plan. What they learn in training improves the plan, so the site is more ready if the scenario ever becomes a real event.Avertis lets a site team model a fire, explosion, or toxic release using industry-standard thermal radiation, dispersion, and overpressure models with live weather, then turns the result into an Emergency Response Plan and Tactical Information Plans that set out the foam, water, and equipment needed, calculated to NFPA 20 and API RP 2001.An AI-guided planning process takes users from site layout and hazard information through to an initial draft plan, with the ability to review and update information as operating conditions change.During an incident, the platform also supports structured incident command and communication, including METHANE and JESIP reporting, helping response teams access essential information when decisions are time-critical.Early access opens to selected operators on 16 November 2026, with a 12-month free trial available to operators impacted by the ongoing Middle East conflict.Protecting energy infrastructure keeps more energy flowing to the world, and that is in the interest of everyone on the planet. If Avertis Intelligence can help save even a handful of storage tanks, or mitigate the impact of a single drone or missile strike - the benefit extends well beyond any one site.“Energy security is a global issue. When critical infrastructure is under pressure, the consequences extend beyond individual sites to supply chains and economies worldwide. If our technology can help an asset owner save even half of a plant or a storage facility during an attack, that is a meaningful contribution to global resilience - and it is the right thing to do.” - Ross Coulman, Managing Director, IAMTech“Since 1988, our teams have responded to some of the most challenging emergencies in the oil, gas and industrial sectors, including well fires, blowouts and major industrial fires. That experience has shown us how important effective pre-planning is. When an incident happens, response teams need reliable information, clear procedures and an understanding of the resources required. Avertis Intelligence brings that operational knowledge into a platform designed to support preparedness long before an emergency occurs. Avertis Intelligence is designed to help industrial operators move from static emergency documentation towards a more structured, scenario-based approach to emergency preparedness.” - Mike Allcorn, Managing Director, Alert Disaster ControlApply for early access and watch the demo atAbout IAMTechIAMTech is a UK-based industrial software company with roots dating back to 1973. It develops software solutions for asset-intensive industries, including oil and gas, petrochemicals, power, manufacturing and other industrial sectors.Its portfolio includes iPermit2.0, an electronic permit-to-work and control-of-work platform, and iPlanSTO, shutdown, turnaround and outage performance software.About Alert Disaster ControlAlert Disaster Control is a global emergency response and risk-management company founded in 1988. It provides oil-well firefighting, blowout control, hazardous-material response, marine and industrial firefighting, and QHSE risk-management services across Asia, Canada, the Middle East, Russia and the USA.

Debbie Corbett

IAMTech

+44 7920 164106

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IAMTech and Alert Disaster Control launch Avertis Intelligence to strengthen emergency preparedness at industrial sites News Provided By Cleveland Process November 03, 2026, 12:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Emergency Services, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, International Organizations...



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