Almalinux OS Foundation Infrastructure Team Lead To Speak At Texas Linux Fest 2026

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, a nonprofit that stewards the community-owned and governed open source enterprise Linux distribution AlmaLinux OS, today announced that Jonathan Wright, infrastructure team lead, is set to speak during Texas Linux Fest 2026 taking place November 6–7 at the University of Texas Austin in Austin, Texas.At 5 p.m. in the Stadium Room on Saturday, November 7, Wright will present a talk titled“It's not DNS. It can't be DNS. It was DNS.” Every system administrator knows the familiar progression of an outage, which somehow always seems to end with DNS. Despite its role as a foundational technology behind the internet, DNS can be difficult to understand. Wright's talk will break down how DNS works, covering its history, the role of nameservers, time to live (TTL) values, caching, record types and email. Attendees will gain a clearer understanding of the technology behind everyday network operations and the tools to troubleshoot DNS issues with greater confidence.Wright serves as the Infrastructure Team Lead for the AlmaLinux OS Foundation and a member of the AlmaLinux Engineering Steering Committee (ALESCo). He brings more than 15 years of experience building infrastructure in the web hosting industry and has been actively involved in open source communities, including AlmaLinux, Fedora and EPEL.For more information on Wright's session, visit:For detailed Texas Linux Fest 2026 event information, visit:About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today's foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it's available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit .AlmaLinux Contact:...

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AlmaLinux OS Foundation Infrastructure Team Lead To Speak at Texas Linux Fest 2026 News Provided By AlmaLinux OS Foundation November 03, 2026, 12:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology



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