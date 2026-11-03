Joramco Showcases Excellence at MRO Europe 2026
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), participated in MRO Europe 2026, held in Amsterdam. The exhibition held on 28 and 29 October attracted more than 11,500 attendees and featured over 630 solution providers representing airlines, lessors, MROs, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers, and industry experts.
The event provided Joramco with an opportunity to engage with existing and prospective clients, industry peers, and strategic partners, strengthening relationships across the global aviation ecosystem. During MRO Europe, Joramco also announced several key agreements, including the commencement of a five-year agreement with Condor for upcoming winter season, the extension of agreements with MNG Airlines and SOLINAIR for A300 C-Checks, and an extended agreement with longtime partner DHL, further reinforcing its commitment to supporting global airline operations.
As part of Joramco’s participation, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer at DAE Engineering, joined a panel discussion titled “Take the Challenge: Balancing Operational Priorities and Customer Expectations” on the first day.
Commenting on the company’s participation, Fraser Currie said, “Delivering long-term value in the MRO sector requires a clear understanding of how operational priorities and customer expectations intersect. Industry forums such as MRO Europe provide an important opportunity to exchange perspectives, strengthen strategic relationships, and anticipate the evolving needs of our customers. Through our continued engagement with the global aviation community, Joramco remains focused on building partnerships that support sustainable growth and reinforce our position as a trusted MRO provider.”
The event provided Joramco with an opportunity to engage with existing and prospective clients, industry peers, and strategic partners, strengthening relationships across the global aviation ecosystem. During MRO Europe, Joramco also announced several key agreements, including the commencement of a five-year agreement with Condor for upcoming winter season, the extension of agreements with MNG Airlines and SOLINAIR for A300 C-Checks, and an extended agreement with longtime partner DHL, further reinforcing its commitment to supporting global airline operations.
As part of Joramco’s participation, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer at DAE Engineering, joined a panel discussion titled “Take the Challenge: Balancing Operational Priorities and Customer Expectations” on the first day.
Commenting on the company’s participation, Fraser Currie said, “Delivering long-term value in the MRO sector requires a clear understanding of how operational priorities and customer expectations intersect. Industry forums such as MRO Europe provide an important opportunity to exchange perspectives, strengthen strategic relationships, and anticipate the evolving needs of our customers. Through our continued engagement with the global aviation community, Joramco remains focused on building partnerships that support sustainable growth and reinforce our position as a trusted MRO provider.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment