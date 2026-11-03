Vietjet Reports 41% Revenue Growth In First Nine Months Of 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 3, 2026 – Vietjet has reported strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2026 with consolidated revenue increasing by 41% year-on-year. Strengthening its international network, Vietjet has opened bookings for three new international routes connecting Hanoi with Colombo (Sri Lanka) and the Maldives, and Da Nang with Jakarta (Indonesia). The new services will enhance connectivity across South and Southeast Asia, while creating new opportunities for tourism, trade and international travel.
Strong financial performance
In the third quarter of 2026, Vietjet's consolidated revenue reached VND22.849 trillion (approx. US$886 million), up 35% year-on-year, while net profit after tax reached VND348 billion (approx. US$13.5 million).
For the first nine months of 2026, the airline recorded consolidated revenue of VND74.385 trillion (approx. US$2.88 billion), up 41% year-on-year and achieving 86% of its full-year target. Net profit after tax for the same period reached VND1.721 trillion (approx. US$66.7 million), representing 82% of its full-year target.
These results reflect strong performance across passenger transportation, cargo, ancillary services and aircraft financing operations, demonstrating the flexibility and resilience of Vietjet's hybrid airline model.
During the first nine months of 2026, Vietjet operated 111,700 flights, transporting more than 20.7 million passengers and carrying over 58,000 tonnes of cargo. Its network expanded to 223 routes, comprising 176 international and 47 domestic routes, connecting key economic, tourism and trade hubs.
As of September 30, 2026, Vietjet's total consolidated assets reached VND152.8 trillion (approx. US$5.9 billion). The airline maintained sound financial indicators, with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 2.4x and a liquidity ratio of 1.38x.
Expanding international connectivity and global partnerships
Vietjet continues to strengthen its international network, connecting major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru with Vietnam, while offering Indian travellers convenient onward connectivity to destinations across Asia-Pacific and beyond.
Vietjet is accelerating its international expansion with its new Da Nang–Jakarta service launching on 20 December 2026, offering four weekly round trips, followed by a new Ho Chi Minh City–Western Sydney service in January 2027. Both Hanoi–Colombo route and Hanoi–Maldives route via Colombo will commence on 9 February 2027 with three weekly round trips each. The airline has recently launched its Hanoi–Almaty and Hanoi–Prague services, further extend the airline's network into Central Asia and Europe.
The airline continues to strengthen partnerships with leading aviation and technology companies across key areas, including fuel efficiency, materials management, artificial intelligence, digital technologies and cybersecurity. Among these, its collaboration with Starlink (SpaceX) aims to introduce high-speed satellite internet onboard, enhancing the passenger experience.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
Strong financial performance
In the third quarter of 2026, Vietjet's consolidated revenue reached VND22.849 trillion (approx. US$886 million), up 35% year-on-year, while net profit after tax reached VND348 billion (approx. US$13.5 million).
For the first nine months of 2026, the airline recorded consolidated revenue of VND74.385 trillion (approx. US$2.88 billion), up 41% year-on-year and achieving 86% of its full-year target. Net profit after tax for the same period reached VND1.721 trillion (approx. US$66.7 million), representing 82% of its full-year target.
These results reflect strong performance across passenger transportation, cargo, ancillary services and aircraft financing operations, demonstrating the flexibility and resilience of Vietjet's hybrid airline model.
During the first nine months of 2026, Vietjet operated 111,700 flights, transporting more than 20.7 million passengers and carrying over 58,000 tonnes of cargo. Its network expanded to 223 routes, comprising 176 international and 47 domestic routes, connecting key economic, tourism and trade hubs.
As of September 30, 2026, Vietjet's total consolidated assets reached VND152.8 trillion (approx. US$5.9 billion). The airline maintained sound financial indicators, with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 2.4x and a liquidity ratio of 1.38x.
Expanding international connectivity and global partnerships
Vietjet continues to strengthen its international network, connecting major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru with Vietnam, while offering Indian travellers convenient onward connectivity to destinations across Asia-Pacific and beyond.
Vietjet is accelerating its international expansion with its new Da Nang–Jakarta service launching on 20 December 2026, offering four weekly round trips, followed by a new Ho Chi Minh City–Western Sydney service in January 2027. Both Hanoi–Colombo route and Hanoi–Maldives route via Colombo will commence on 9 February 2027 with three weekly round trips each. The airline has recently launched its Hanoi–Almaty and Hanoi–Prague services, further extend the airline's network into Central Asia and Europe.
The airline continues to strengthen partnerships with leading aviation and technology companies across key areas, including fuel efficiency, materials management, artificial intelligence, digital technologies and cybersecurity. Among these, its collaboration with Starlink (SpaceX) aims to introduce high-speed satellite internet onboard, enhancing the passenger experience.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
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