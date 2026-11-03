Xflow Launches Saas Subscription Management Tool For Businesses To Manage Global Vendors Like AWS, Openai, Slack And More
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India, 03 November 2026 - Xflow, a leading cross-border payments company, today announced the launch of SaaS Subscription Management, the latest addition to its product suite. With this solution, businesses can pay and track global SaaS subscriptions such as AWS, OpenAI, Figma, Slack.
Cross-border recurring payments on domestic cards are expensive and prone to failure because of card and recurring-payment restrictions. As businesses add more tools, their subscriptions spread out across multiple cards, employees, currencies and renewal dates, making them hard to track and pay.
With this launch, businesses pay Xflow with SWIFT in USD or simply pay in INR through a NEFT/RTGS transfer, and use a USD virtual card for all their subscription payments.
"Paying for SaaS tools is a monthly operational and compliance hassle. Cards often get declined on auto-renewals, approvals got stuck on OTPs, and tracking software expenses across teams was complicated. With Xflow, our international software payments just go through, and we can manage it all in one place. Some of our portfolio companies have also been using Xflow to pay for their SaaS subscriptions." said Amit Gajaria, Senior Manager- Finance, Blume Ventures
Finance teams can track all SaaS payments in one place instead of piecing together card statements and reimbursements, and understand and manage SaaS spend as one portfolio.
"Every growing Indian business runs on global software, yet paying for it is still broken. Industry estimates suggest more than 30% of card-based recurring payments tend to fail in India. Every renewal can mean another decline, an employee fronting costs on a personal card, or a separate remittance for each vendor. Our thesis is simple: make the lives of finance teams easier. With this tool, a business pays Xflow once and we take care of every SaaS subscription after that, tracked on one dashboard, with no change to how teams work. We are already processing millions in volume since launch, which tells us finance teams have been waiting for exactly this," said Ashwin Bhatnagar, Co-founder & CEO, Xflow.
Cross-border recurring payments on domestic cards are expensive and prone to failure because of card and recurring-payment restrictions. As businesses add more tools, their subscriptions spread out across multiple cards, employees, currencies and renewal dates, making them hard to track and pay.
With this launch, businesses pay Xflow with SWIFT in USD or simply pay in INR through a NEFT/RTGS transfer, and use a USD virtual card for all their subscription payments.
"Paying for SaaS tools is a monthly operational and compliance hassle. Cards often get declined on auto-renewals, approvals got stuck on OTPs, and tracking software expenses across teams was complicated. With Xflow, our international software payments just go through, and we can manage it all in one place. Some of our portfolio companies have also been using Xflow to pay for their SaaS subscriptions." said Amit Gajaria, Senior Manager- Finance, Blume Ventures
Finance teams can track all SaaS payments in one place instead of piecing together card statements and reimbursements, and understand and manage SaaS spend as one portfolio.
"Every growing Indian business runs on global software, yet paying for it is still broken. Industry estimates suggest more than 30% of card-based recurring payments tend to fail in India. Every renewal can mean another decline, an employee fronting costs on a personal card, or a separate remittance for each vendor. Our thesis is simple: make the lives of finance teams easier. With this tool, a business pays Xflow once and we take care of every SaaS subscription after that, tracked on one dashboard, with no change to how teams work. We are already processing millions in volume since launch, which tells us finance teams have been waiting for exactly this," said Ashwin Bhatnagar, Co-founder & CEO, Xflow.
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