Every Encounter Is A Deposit Or A Withdrawal: Retired Police Commander Joseph Schaefer Wins Distinguished Author Award For The Trust Ledger

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Real police reform is not measured by how many policies we rewrite,” said Joseph Schaefer, retired police commander and author of The Trust Ledger.“It is measured by the trust we restore, the relationships we strengthen, and the legacy we leave behind.”"Decorated law enforcement veteran Joseph Schaefer has received the Distinguished Author Award from the International Impact Book Awards for The Trust Ledger: A Police Reform Paradigm, a book that treats public trust like a bank account that every officer, every shift, either builds or drains.

Orlando, Florida, USA - 3rd November, 2026 - Every traffic stop, every call for help and every knock on a door is a transaction. According to retired Police Commander Joseph Schaefer, each one is either a deposit into the public's trust or a withdrawal from it, and over time, that balance decides whether a police department can lead its community through a crisis.

That idea sits at the heart of The Trust Ledger: A Police Reform Paradigm, and it has now earned Schaefer the Distinguished Author Award from the International Impact Book Awards. The award recognizes his contribution to advancing meaningful conversations about police reform, ethical leadership and community trust.

Drawing on more than two decades in law enforcement, Schaefer lays out a simple but powerful premise: public trust works like a financial ledger. Professionalism, compassion, transparency and accountability build it. Misconduct, poor leadership and organizational failures drain it.

“The badge represents more than authority. It represents a promise to serve with integrity, protect with compassion, and earn the public's trust every single day,” Schaefer said.“The Trust Ledger was written because I believe deeply in law enforcement and the extraordinary potential of principled leadership.”

Where many reform efforts focus on legislation, disciplinary procedures or reactive policy changes, The Trust Ledger takes a proactive, leadership-driven approach. It puts organizational culture, ethical decision-making, officer development and meaningful community engagement at the center of the conversation.

Schaefer also challenges police executives to rethink how they measure success. Beyond arrest statistics, response times and crime reduction, he argues that community confidence, employee morale, transparency and accountability must become essential measures of how well a department is really doing.

“Real police reform is not measured by how many policies we rewrite,” Schaefer said.“It is measured by the trust we restore, the relationships we strengthen, and the legacy we leave behind.”

Schaefer writes from the front line. During his career with the Miami Gardens Police Department, he served as a homicide supervisor and police commander, with leadership responsibilities spanning internal affairs, training, accreditation, recruitment, retention and professional compliance. His service earned numerous honors, including the Medal of Honor, the Medal of Valor, the Purple Heart and Congressional Recognition.

Those years investigating violent crimes, responding to critical incidents and leading officers shaped his understanding of how closely leadership and public confidence are tied together.

The book offers a practical framework for police chiefs, command staff, supervisors, criminal justice educators and policymakers who want to strengthen their organizations while protecting the integrity of the profession. Schaefer hopes the award-winning work will inspire leadership programs, police academies and law enforcement agencies nationwide to build trust-centered principles into their cultures.

“The future of policing will not be determined solely by the laws we enforce or the technology we deploy,” Schaefer said.“It will be determined by the relationships we build and the confidence our communities place in us.”

The Trust Ledger: A Police Reform Paradigm (ISBN 979-8-3494-4690-0) is available now. More information is available at JoeSchaeferBooks.

About Joseph Schaefer

Joseph Schaefer is a retired police commander, decorated law enforcement veteran and author of Police Fragility and The Trust Ledger: A Police Reform Paradigm, winner of the Distinguished Author Award from the International Impact Book Awards. He served with the Miami Gardens Police Department as a homicide supervisor and police commander, and his honors include the Medal of Honor, the Medal of Valor, the Purple Heart and Congressional Recognition.