Move Productions Returns As Silver Sponsor Of GNEX 2027, Highlighting The Power Of Visual Storytelling

MENAFN - GetNews) Film production company continues its longstanding partnership as the official film sponsor of GNEX Conferences, bringing more than 30 years of filmmaking expertise to the vacation ownership and hospitality industries.

Orlando, Fla. - November 3, 2026 - Perspective Group today announced that Move Productions will return as a silver sponsor of GNEX 2027, taking place May 18-20, 2027, at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. The company continues its longstanding partnership with GNEX while showcasing its expertise in creating compelling visual content that helps businesses influence purchasing decisions, strengthen customer confidence and communicate the value of their brands.

With more than 30 years of filmmaking experience and extensive expertise in the vacation ownership, travel club and hospitality industries, Move Productions specializes in producing emotionally engaging films that support marketing initiatives, sales presentations and customer engagement. Its services include sales presentation films, owner testimonials, brand and lifestyle videos, resort showcases, post-sale communications and digital marketing content.

A central focus of the company's work is capturing authentic, unscripted testimonials from satisfied owners. By documenting genuine experiences and personal stories, Move Productions helps brands build trust with prospective buyers, communicate the emotional value of vacation ownership and reinforce confidence following a purchase. Its approach combines cinematic storytelling with an understanding of the vacation ownership sales process to create content that supports customer engagement and business objectives.

As the official film sponsor of GNEX Conferences since 2013, Move Productions has played an important role in documenting and showcasing the event's evolution. Its production team captures the energy, networking experiences and memorable moments that define GNEX, producing official conference highlight films that extend the event's reach and showcase its distinctive atmosphere.

The company's return as a silver sponsor reinforces this established relationship while providing opportunities to connect with senior executives and decision-makers seeking more effective ways to engage customers, differentiate their brands and strengthen business performance.

“Move Productions has been an important part of the GNEX experience since 2013, and their ability to capture the atmosphere and energy of our conferences has been exceptional,” said Paul Mattimoe, president and CEO of Perspective Group.“What makes their work particularly valuable is their understanding of how powerful visual storytelling can be, not just in documenting an event, but in helping businesses communicate what makes them different. We're delighted to welcome them back as a Silver Sponsor and to continue showcasing their creative expertise to our executive audience.”

For Move Productions, GNEX provides an opportunity to reconnect with established industry partners, develop new business relationships and demonstrate how strategically developed films can influence customer experiences and support commercial objectives.

“We've spent more than 30 years behind the camera, and one thing we've learned is that the most powerful stories are rarely the ones you script,” said Simon Parris, CEO of Move Productions.“In vacation ownership, brands already have the most incredible salespeople imaginable - their own happy owners. Nobody can communicate the emotional value of a lifetime of vacation experiences quite like someone who has actually lived them. Our real specialty is getting those people in front of a camera, making them feel completely at ease, and capturing those wonderfully authentic moments that no actor or script could ever replicate.

“But it's also about understanding where those stories can make the biggest difference. Whether we're helping a sales team inspire a prospective buyer, bringing a resort experience to life or reassuring someone that they've made a great purchasing decision, we believe every film should have a purpose beyond simply looking beautiful.

“GNEX has been part of our journey since 2013, and we're delighted to be returning as a Silver Sponsor. It's always a fantastic opportunity to reconnect with friends across the industry, develop new relationships and share what we're passionate about.”

Now in its 17th year, GNEX, the Growth Networking Experience, brings together senior executives from travel, hospitality, technology, artificial intelligence, capital, vacation rentals, loyalty and related industries. Returning to Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, which previously hosted GNEX in 2022, the three-day event will feature executive keynotes, leadership discussions, interactive sessions, the GNEX Awards and networking experiences designed to encourage collaboration and new business opportunities.

As a silver sponsor, Move Productions will benefit from enhanced brand visibility and opportunities to engage directly with an executive audience while continuing its role as the official film sponsor, producing visual content that brings the GNEX experience to audiences beyond the conference itself.

Additional sponsorship opportunities remain available for organizations seeking to elevate their industry presence and connect with senior-level decision-makers.

For more information about Move Productions, visit move.

To register for GNEX 2027, visit gnexconference/register/.

For sponsorship opportunities, visit gnexconference/sponsorship/.

About Move Productions

With more than 30 years of filmmaking experience, Move Productions is a film production company specializing in emotionally compelling, commercially focused content for the vacation ownership, travel club and hospitality industries. From sales presentation films and owner testimonials to resort showcases, brand storytelling and post-sale communications, the company combines cinematic production with an understanding of the vacation ownership customer journey. Its particular expertise lies in capturing authentic, unscripted owner experiences that help brands build trust, inspire prospective buyers and reinforce purchasing decisions. Working from initial concept development through filming, editing and post-production, Move Productions creates visual content designed to strengthen customer engagement and support business objectives.

Learn more at move.

About GNEX Conference

Now in its 17th year, GNEX-the Growth Networking Experience-is an executive conference produced by Perspective Group, connecting senior leaders across travel, hospitality, technology, AI, capital, vacation rentals, loyalty and related sectors. Its networking-first format combines executive insights, structured introductions and shared experiences to help attendees build relationships, identify strategic partnerships and develop new business opportunities. GNEX 2027 marks the conference's 17th event, taking place May 18–20, 2027, at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.

Learn more at gnexconference