New Book Threads Of Freedom Uncovers The Surprising 250-Year Story Connecting India And America

MENAFN - GetNews) From Revolutionary-era trade and Emerson and Thoreau to Vivekananda, Gandhi, civil rights, science, immigration and technology, the book reveals a relationship far older than modern diplomacy

BOSTON, MA - November 3, 2026 - As the United States commemorates the 250th anniversary of American independence, a new book is bringing to light another remarkable history: the nearly 250-year journey connecting India and the United States.

Threads of Freedom: India and America – 250 Years of Shared Destiny by Kanchan and Haimanti Banerjee, both Boston University alumni, explores the people, ideas, encounters and exchanges that helped weave together the world's two largest democracies-long before the emergence of today's strategic partnership.

The relationship between India and the United States is often presented as a relatively recent development shaped by trade, technology, defense and geopolitics. Threads of Freedom tells a much older-and often surprising-story.

Long before formal embassies, bilateral treaties and strategic dialogues, Indians and Americans were already encountering one another through commerce, ideas, education, faith, reform movements and human migration. From merchant ships sailing between New England and Indian ports in the early years of the American republic to the digital connections linking Silicon Valley and Bengaluru today, the relationship has evolved across generations.

The book begins around the era of the American Revolution and the birth of the United States, exploring early maritime commerce with India and the role of Indian goods-including tea, cotton, textiles and spices-in the wider world of Atlantic trade.

It then follows an extraordinary exchange of ideas. Indian philosophical thought found an audience among nineteenth-century American thinkers such as Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau. Later, Swami Vivekananda brought Vedanta, Yoga and Indian spiritual thought directly to American audiences. Ideas traveled in the other direction as well: Thoreau's writings on civil disobedience entered Mahatma Gandhi's intellectual world, while Gandhi's philosophy and practice of nonviolent resistance later profoundly influenced Martin Luther King Jr. and the American Civil Rights Movement.

Threads of Freedom also explores lesser-known stories of Indian students, revolutionaries, scientists, scholars, merchants, reformers and immigrants in America, alongside Americans whose encounters with India influenced education, literature, spirituality, science, public policy and social movements.

The story eventually reaches the modern era, examining cooperation in agriculture, medicine, public health, science, space, education and technology, as well as the growing contributions of Indian Americans to American universities, hospitals, laboratories, businesses, communities and civic life.

For the authors, however, Threads of Freedom is not simply a history of bilateral relations. It is a story about the movement of ideas and people across borders-and how two societies repeatedly influenced one another in unexpected ways.

“This book invites readers to consider how two democracies, born centuries apart, are together shaping the next chapter of humanity's enduring aspiration for freedom-renewed and reimagined in pursuit of a more peaceful and just world,” said Kanchan Banerjee.

Haimanti Banerjee explained the inspiration more simply:

“There are so many untold and forgotten stories that have woven together the relationship between our two nations. These remarkable connections deserve to be rediscovered, preserved and shared with a wider audience. That is why we wrote this book.”

The book arrives at a particularly significant moment. As America marks its 250th anniversary, India and the United States are expanding cooperation in areas ranging from technology and artificial intelligence to healthcare, education, space and security.

Threads of Freedom argues that understanding where this relationship has been can help illuminate where it might go next.

Written for general readers, students, educators, scholars, policymakers and members of the Indian-American community, the book invites readers to look beyond today's headlines and rediscover the deeper human story connecting India and America.

About The Author

Haimanti Banerjee is a healthcare technology professional, yoga teacher, and community leader. A graduate of Banaras Hindu University and Boston University, she has worked at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and innovation while promoting yoga, cultural understanding, and educational initiatives that strengthen connections between India and the world.

Kanchan Banerjee is an author, researcher, technology professional, and community leader. A graduate of Boston University, he has authored several books on Indian history, culture, and contemporary thought. He is the Founding Convener of the Legacy 250 initiative, commemorating 250 years of India–United States relations.

Threads of Freedom is now available on Amazon.

For information about the book and release updates, visit: