Vellum And Gilt Art Launches See It On Your Wall Feature Letting Buyers Visualize Artwork In Their Own Homes Before Purchase

MENAFN - GetNews)""We know that buying art online can feel uncertain because you are imagining how something will look in your space without truly seeing it there. Our See It On Your Wall feature removes that guesswork entirely and gives our customers the confidence to choose pieces they will love for years to come.""Vellum and Gilt Art has introduced an innovative online visualization tool that allows shoppers to see how any piece of artwork will look on their actual wall before committing to a purchase. The feature addresses one of the most common hesitations art buyers face when shopping online and reinforces the company's mission to make curated, affordable art accessible to everyone.

Englewood, Florida - November 03, 2026 - Vellum and Gilt Art, a hand-curated online art shop offering framed prints, original paintings, and vintage finds, has launched its See It On Your Wall visualization feature, enabling site visitors to preview any piece of artwork on their own wall before making a purchase. The tool is now live across the entire catalog at VellumAndGiltArt.

The feature works by allowing visitors to upload a photo of their room and then place any available artwork directly into the image. Shoppers can adjust scale and positioning to gain a realistic preview of how a painting, print, or vintage piece will complement their existing decor. The tool is free to use and requires no account registration or software download.

For many art buyers, particularly those shopping online, the inability to gauge how a piece will look in a physical space has long been a barrier to purchasing. Standard product photos, no matter how detailed, cannot replicate the experience of standing in a room and evaluating proportion, color harmony, and wall placement. Vellum and Gilt Art developed the feature specifically to bridge this gap and bring a more tactile dimension to the online art shopping experience.

The visualization tool is available for every item in the store, which includes original paintings, vintage finds sourced from estate sales and private collections, and professionally framed prints. Prices across the catalog generally range from fifty dollars to twenty-five hundred dollars, with select pieces occasionally listed at higher price points for collectors seeking standout acquisitions.

Every piece sold through Vellum and Gilt Art is personally selected, cleaned, and vetted by curator Laura, who brings a discerning eye for quality and character to every listing. The curation process emphasizes pieces that carry a sense of history, personality, and visual depth without the inflated pricing often associated with traditional gallery settings.

The company has built its reputation by serving buyers who want their homes to reflect individuality and taste. Many of its customers are women who subscribe to publications such as House and Garden and Architectural Digest and who actively seek alternatives to mass-produced decor. These shoppers value authenticity and the thrill of discovering something unique, and they tend to use platforms like Instagram and Pinterest for styling inspiration.

Since its founding, Vellum and Gilt Art has attracted attention from a range of media outlets. The company has been featured in Art House Online Gallery, Art Daily, Pop Art Magazine, Elevated Magazines, Tampa Bay Observer, Woman's Week, and Wevents Productions. These features have highlighted the brand's approach to making thoughtfully curated artwork available at honest, accessible prices.

The See It On Your Wall feature represents the latest step in the company's ongoing effort to make art buying approachable and enjoyable. By combining personal curation with practical technology, Vellum and Gilt Art continues to position itself as an alternative to both mass-market retailers and traditional galleries for buyers who want something distinctive in their homes.

The full catalog and the visualization tool are accessible now at VellumAndGiltArt. The website is designed to be easy to navigate, allowing visitors to browse by category, price range, or style and to use the wall preview feature on any listing that catches their eye.

About Us

Vellum and Gilt Art is a hand-curated online art shop offering original paintings, vintage finds, and framed prints for everyday homes. Every piece is personally selected, cleaned, and vetted by curator Laura and priced to bridge the gap between mass-produced prints and traditional gallery pricing.

CONTACT:

@VellumnGiltArt