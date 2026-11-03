Powerhouse Thriller Author And Actor Erica Blaque Announces Highly Anticipated New Psychological Novel, Among Ashes

MENAFN - GetNews) Following the explosive success of her debut novel-which sold out in 48 hours-the multitalented author and actor appearing in the award-winning feature film Blue Moon Romance returns with a masterclass in revenge and hidden identity.

Seattle, Washington, USA - November 3, 2026 - Bestselling author, screenwriter, and actor Erica Blaque is set to deliver her next high-stakes literary obsession, Among Ashes. Blaque took the thriller world by storm with her breakout debut novel, Among Wolves, which was released on December 27th, sold out immediately, and was rushed back for a second printing before expanding into major international translations.

Beyond her literary dominance, Blaque built an impressive presence on the screen. She appeared in the acclaimed feature film Blue Moon Romance, an 11-time festival award winner. The film made its world premiere in Manhattan at the New York Legacy Film Festival-where it took home Best Feature Film-and went on to screen at the world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard during the Golden State Film Festival.

Now, Blaque raises the bar with Among Ashes, a dark, razor-sharp exploration of cold retribution, false masks, and the deadly cost of buried secrets.

Set against the isolated backdrop of Silverhollow, Among Ashes plunges readers into the life of Violet Clarke. As a teenager, she committed murder-escaping a deadly night by convincing herself she had no choice. Decades later, her husband's sudden death unearths a web of shocking connections back to that night. The past wasn't buried. Instead, it waits.

Erica Blaque has proven herself to be a powerhouse creative force across both page and screen. Her ability to bring grounded depth to screen projects seamlessly translates into her literary work, giving her storytelling a cinematic edge that keeps audiences hyperventilating until the final reveal.

Publication dates and exclusive pre-order access for Among Ashes will be announced shortly.

For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, visit ericablaque or contact....

About Erica Blaque

Erica Blaque is a suspense author, screenwriter, actor and filmmaker. Born in Seattle, WA she writes psychological thrillers built on layered characters and plot twists. Her debut novel, Among Wolves, has reached readers abroad through international editions. She works both on camera and behind the scenes.

Learn more at ericablaque.

Literary Representation:

Chris Bucci

Aevitas Creative Management