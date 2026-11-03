Two Dead as Cessna Vanishes From Radar, Crashes in NZ Mountains
(MENAFN) Two people died when a light aircraft went down in a remote part of New Zealand’s South Island near Nelson on Tuesday, police confirmed.
Wreckage of the missing plane was found south of Castor Peak after a search, Nelson Area Commander Steven Collins said in an official statement.
Police were alerted shortly before midday local time (2300GMT Monday) that the aircraft was overdue. That triggered a search coordinated by the Rescue Coordination Centre of Maritime New Zealand. Searchers later located the wreckage in rugged terrain, and authorities confirmed both occupants had been killed.
Police said recovery operations were underway. Investigators from the Civil Aviation Authority will examine the crash site to establish what happened.
The victims have not been identified, and the cause of the crash remains unknown.
Earlier on Tuesday, Nelson Mayor Nick Smith said the aircraft, a Cessna, had taken off from Nelson Airport at about 9.10 am local time (2010GMT Monday) before dropping off radar northeast of the city. Smith said the community was anxiously awaiting news of the missing plane.
Authorities have not said whether weather or mechanical failure played a role.
The crash comes as aviation authorities continue working to improve flight safety across New Zealand’s mountainous terrain, where remote locations can complicate search and rescue efforts.
Wreckage of the missing plane was found south of Castor Peak after a search, Nelson Area Commander Steven Collins said in an official statement.
Police were alerted shortly before midday local time (2300GMT Monday) that the aircraft was overdue. That triggered a search coordinated by the Rescue Coordination Centre of Maritime New Zealand. Searchers later located the wreckage in rugged terrain, and authorities confirmed both occupants had been killed.
Police said recovery operations were underway. Investigators from the Civil Aviation Authority will examine the crash site to establish what happened.
The victims have not been identified, and the cause of the crash remains unknown.
Earlier on Tuesday, Nelson Mayor Nick Smith said the aircraft, a Cessna, had taken off from Nelson Airport at about 9.10 am local time (2010GMT Monday) before dropping off radar northeast of the city. Smith said the community was anxiously awaiting news of the missing plane.
Authorities have not said whether weather or mechanical failure played a role.
The crash comes as aviation authorities continue working to improve flight safety across New Zealand’s mountainous terrain, where remote locations can complicate search and rescue efforts.
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