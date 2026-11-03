Police In J&K's Handwara Attach Property Worth Rs 10.18 Lakh In Drug Trafficking Case

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 3 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara sub-division said on Tuesday it has attached property worth Rs 10.18 lakh in a drug trafficking case, maintaining that the property was created from the proceeds of the drug trade.

A police statement said that in a major crackdown on drug trafficking and its financial networks, Handwara Police has attached a residential property worth approximately Rs 10.18 lakh belonging to an alleged drug trafficker at Langate in Handwara.

According to officials, the property belonging to Mehraj-Ud-Din Gojree, a resident of Langate, Handwara, was attached by Handwara Police in coordination with the concerned revenue officials as part of its intensified drive against narcotics-related activities.

Police said that the residential house had allegedly been renovated using proceeds generated through illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs. The action marks another significant step towards targeting not only individuals involved in drug-related offences but also the financial assets allegedly accumulated through illegal activities.

Officials further informed that the accused is involved in FIR No. 05/2022 registered at Police Station Handwara under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act.

Reiterating its firm commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking, Handwara Police maintained that properties found to have been acquired or developed through proceeds of narcotics-related activities will face strict legal action in accordance with the law.

Police emphasised that the ongoing crackdown is aimed at dismantling the economic foundations of drug networks and preventing the proceeds of illegal trade from being used to strengthen criminal activities.

Handwara Police also appealed to the general public to extend cooperation and share credible information regarding drug trafficking, drug peddlers or any suspicious activities in their respective areas.

Police assured that information shared by citizens would be treated with utmost confidentiality and urged people to collectively contribute towards making society drug-free. Handwara Police reiterated that its campaign against the drug menace will continue with determination, with strict action against those involved in narcotics-related activities.