23 Indian Nationals Have Died In West Asia Conflict, Five During Black Sea Attacks: MEA

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) As many as 23 Indian nationals, including 15 Indian seafarers, have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict in West Asia while five Indian nationals died in attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that one Indian national died after a ship which carried 14 Indian crew members came under attack on Monday. He thanked Omani authorities for rescuing 13 Indian nationals when the ship was attacked on November 2.

On the number of Indian nationals who lost their lives in West Asia conflict, Jaiswal said, "In so far as the number of people who have died, Indian nationals who have died, last time I told you there were 22 Indian nationals who we have lost in the conflict in West Asia. Out of those 22 Indian nationals, we have 14 Indian seafarers and today we have lost one more, yesterday that is, which means there are 23 Indian nationals which we have lost in the conflict in West Asia. Out of which 15 of them are Indian seafarers."

Jaiswal said that India is engaged in the process of ensuring that 13 Indian nationals who were rescued are repatriated to India soon. Arrangements are also being made to bring back the mortal remains of Indian national who died in the attack on the ship off the Oman coast on Monday.

"Yesterday we had an attack on an Indian ship. We have issued a statement; you would have seen the details. On that ship we had 14 Indian crew members. Of them, tragically, unfortunately, one of them has died. We are now in the process of ensuring that the 13 Indian nationals who are there, they are repatriated back to India. We also are working to see how best and when we can also have the mortal remains of the Indian national who has died, those remains to be transported back to India," the MEA spokesperson mentioned.

He reiterated India's call for dialogue and diplomacy for early return of peace to the region.

"I must say that we thank the Omani authorities for their swift action in which they were able to rescue 13 Indian nationals when the ship came under attack. We once again call upon parties that dialogue and diplomacy must be taken forward so that there can be an early return of peace to the region, and that freedom of navigation through international waterways must be restored and must be guaranteed," he added.

On the number of Indian nationals who lost their lives in attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region, Jaiswal said, "There we have five Indian nationals who have been lost, and two continue to be missing."

Earlier in the day, India condemned the attack on a commercial vessel MSV AL JUSUFI near Oman's Limah, which claimed the life of an Indian national, and reiterated its call for de-escalation of tensions.

"We condemn the attack on a commercial vessel MSV AL JUSUFI, near Limah, Oman yesterday evening. Of the 14 Indian nationals on board, 13 have been rescued while 1 Indian national tragically lost his life after sustaining injuries. We convey our deepest condolences on the precious life lost. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities for the early repatriation of the rescued Indian nationals and the mortal remains of the deceased," the ministry mentioned in a statement.

The MEA expressed concern over continuing attacks on commercial shipping in the region and called for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution.

"The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," the MEA said.