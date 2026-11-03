'Imagine Lanning Walking Out For Toss And Molineux Not In XI': Anjum On UPW's Selection Connundrum

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) UP Warriorz face a significant selection dilemma ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 season, with former India captain Anjum Chopra questioning how the franchise will accommodate its overseas stars following the additions of Sophie Molineux and Grace Harris at the auction.

Anjum believes the presence of several established international players could leave the franchise struggling to settle on its preferred four overseas options, particularly with Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield and Sophie Ecclestone already commanding important roles.

The Warriorz have attempted to strengthen their squad after another campaign in which finding the right overseas combination proved challenging. However, the latest additions have created a different selection question, with Molineux's arrival potentially complicating the competition for places alongside Ecclestone, who remains a key component of the side.

Anjum believes three overseas players are virtually assured of their places, leaving the franchise with a difficult decision over the remaining spot and the role of its other high-profile recruits.

"With Phoebe Litchfield and Meg Lanning both there, Sophie Ecclestone is another player who walks straight into the playing XI. Those three are automatic picks. The challenge for UP Warriorz was how to fit everyone in because they wanted to play Deandra Dottin. When she couldn't do well, they were going helter-skelter trying to find that balance,” Anjum told JioStar.

The selection puzzle is particularly interesting given the contrasting skill sets available to the franchise. Ecclestone provides a frontline spin option, while Molineux brings another left-arm spin-bowling option alongside her batting contributions. Harris, meanwhile, offers an attacking middle-order presence.

Now, they have Sophie Molineux and Grace Harris, who has played for UP Warriorz earlier as well, when Alyssa Healy was there. But how will you combine Sophie Ecclestone and Sophie Molineux? If you look at Mumbai Indians, they don't change their core. They did everything they could to have Amelia Kerr back, to the extent that Harmanpreet was ready to take a pay cut. But if you look at UP Warriorz, they are unsure about what combination will actually work for them because imagine Meg Lanning walking out for the toss and Sophie Molineux not being in the playing XI. That would be very strange,” she added.

The challenge for UPW will therefore extend beyond the quality of their auction acquisitions. They will need to establish clear roles for their overseas recruits and ensure that the presence of several big names does not become a selection complication.