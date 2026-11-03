Lucknow Station Robbery: Woman Loses Valuables Worth 2.75 Lakh In 1St AC, Raises Safety Question (WATCH)

In a shocking security lapse aboard Indian Railways, a woman travelling with her young child was allegedly robbed by an unknown intruder while traveling inside a locked First AC coupe, reportedly losing valuables worth INR 2.75 lakh at Lucknow's Charbagh Railway Station.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the woman was seen weeping while explaining that an unexpected robbery took place inside her train compartment and questioned the overall security standards of Indian Railways. The intruder spared her child, but took away jewellery and cash from her compartment.

Since the Indian Railways has often been in the news for its recurring security concerns and passenger safety issues, this high-profile theft inside a premium coach has drawn fierce criticism online.

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How did the Robbery Take Place at Lucknow Station?

The Train No. 15726, which travels from Anand Vihar Terminal–New Jalpaiguri Express, became the site of a high-profile security breach as an unknown intruder accessed a locked First AC coupe while the train was stationed at Lucknow Charbagh Railway Station.

In a video, the victim stated that the thief sneakily entered the closed AC compartment during the late-night halt at Charbagh Railway Station, snatching her handbag containing INR 2.5 lakh in gold jewellery and INR 25,000 in cash while leaving her young child unharmed. A total of 2.75 lakh was taken by the intruder.

“I was travelling in First AC, and all my jewellery was stolen at Lucknow station. Someone entered First AC and stole everything,” the woman said in a viral video.

"Luckily, my child was not kidnapped, but my jewellery worth INR 2.5 lakh and INR 25,000 in cash were taken," she added.

A woman travelling in a First AC coupe on Train No. 15726 was robbed of jewellery worth ₹2.5 lakh and ₹25,000 in cash at Lucknow station.

She claims she pulled the emergency chain FOUR times but received no help from RPF or railway staff. Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 2, 2026

The victim alleged that she pulled the chain train four times, but the Railway Protection Force (RPF) or Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) personnel did not respond to her pleas.“Even after I pulled the chain, not a single police officer came to help. No one has responded to my pleas yet. What do I do,"

The woman was left in a state of distress and emotionally distraught after realizing that her locked First AC coupe had been breached while her young child slept beside her. She also questioned how an intruder could so easily enter the locked AC compartment and take away her valuables.

Passengers Question Railway Security After Woman's Robbery in First AC

The robbery of the woman's valuables inside the First AC compartment sparked widespread criticism, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with many passengers questioning railway security and the safety of travelling by train.

Taking to their X handles, several users expressed concern over the lack of security in trains, with some questioning how an intruder could enter a locked First AC coupe, while others argued that such a theft would be difficult unless the passenger was negligent.

Another section of users s highlighted the lack of RPF personnel and alleged that railway authorities had failed to address their security complaints. Several also shared personal experiences of theft and called for stronger security measures to protect passengers.

@gharkekalesh The Railways' only concern is raising fares; they have no regard for the inconvenience or safety of passengers.

- Dr. Sanjeev Yadav ಡಾ. ಸಂಜೀವ್ ಯಾದವ್ (@skytkg1) November 2, 2026

@gharkekalesh Its extremely difficult for such a theft to take place in 1st ac coupe unless one is extremely negligent. It has a lockeable cabin.

- Lallanji (@Wakeupbuddy1) November 2, 2026

@gharkekalesh The 1st AC coach is always next to General Coaches and the vestibule is always kept open by the Pantry Car Vendors. Anyone can enter freely, there is no security in trains now, you won't even find any RPF in trains now

- Manish kumar (@MaNisH__KuMar09) November 2, 2026

@gharkekalesh My mothers purse got robbed in Guna, MP railway station. Purse had gold, silver and cash worth 15 lakh. She was travelling alone. I get hounded everytime I remember my mother's voice, when she was telling this from train....

- haveit (@akashmali102) November 2, 2026

@gharkekalesh I earnestly request that this matter be investigated within 24 hrs. If a theft can occur in First AC, it raises serious questions regarding the reputation of the Railways and the quality of its services.

@PMOIndia @AmitShah @RailwaySeva @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw

- Sushant (@Susant_Patro_) November 2, 2026

@gharkekalesh Railway is not safe. I raised security concerns and they closed it without any resolution

- Bongo Bro (@d62871323) November 3, 2026

How the hell does it happen in First AC Indian Railways @AshwiniVaishnaw, paise khali safar ke liye lete ho aur safety zero?

- Max Fury (@NamoNamay1) November 3, 2026

Public transport has historically been unsafe and it seems nothing much has changed.

- Suneel Khaire (@5e5d9605d586464) November 3, 2026

A woman robbed of ₹2.5 lakh in jewellery and ₹25,000 in cash on a First AC train. She claims she pulled the emergency chain FOUR times, yet no help arrived. What is the point of railway security if passengers are left helpless in an emergency? #IndianRailways

- Dr. Sarvottam Singhania (@SarvottamSingha) November 2, 2026

Pathetic.

- Yeswanth (యశ్వంత్) (@yeswanth86) November 2, 2026

Wake up Government and streamline the security in the trains high time.

@AshwiniVaishnaw

@ANI

@narendramodi

@AmitShah

@Cockroachisback

- Prateek Bhardwaj (@pb46044147) November 2, 2026

Meanwhile, Lucknow GRP has responded to the viral video via an official public statement, stating that the necessary action has been directed to the concerned authorities, while Lucknow Division of Northern Railway tagged the RPF for a full investigation into the security failure.

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