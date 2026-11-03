Delhi News: CM Rekha Gupta Leads Food Safety Push, 7,000 Kg Adulterated Khoya Seized In Major Raid

Delhi has increased its clamp down on food adulteration after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Turkman Gate to see how food safety operations are being carried out. Officials seized around 7,000kg of adulterated khoya during the raid.

The Chief Minister took the raid seriously and asked officials to pursue strict legal action against those responsible for the food adulteration. The Delhi government said they are committed to keeping public health protected and will continue to clamp down on food adulteration.

CM Rekha Gupta Inspects Food Safety Raid In Turkman Gate

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Turkman Gate to inspect how the Food Safety Department is combating the issue of adulterated khoya. She asked officials questions about the operation and how they are tackling those involved in supplying the contaminated products.

Around 7,000kg of adulterated khoya was seized during the raid. This has raised concerns about the quality of food again.

Khoya can often become adulterated due to unscrupulous traders looking to capitalise on increased demand during festivals. This can pose a risk to consumer health. Gupta asked officials to not leave anyone involved in the illegal trade off the hook and to take strict legal action.

Delhi Government Directs More Raids On Food Adulteration

After the Turkman Gate operation, the Delhi government has asked the Food Safety Department to increase their inspections and raids throughout the rest of the capital.

Officials have been asked to keep a close eye on the sale, storage and supply of adulterated khoya and other products. They will be looking to seize unsafe food and identify those involved.

The Chief Minister has said they need to remain vigilant and ensure those involved with food offences are held accountable. The government have said there should be no negligence.

Food Safety Crackdown To Continue Throughout The Year

The Delhi government have said that they will not stop their food adulteration clamp down after the festival period. The Food Safety Department will continue to monitor markets, shops and centres supplying food throughout the year.

During festivals there tends to be an increase in consumption of khoya, sweets and other dairy products. This can cause issues with food adulteration as the demand increases.

By carrying out the latest clamp down the government want to increase food safety checks.

CM Rekha Gupta has said that they cannot compromise the health of those living in Delhi. Strict legal action will continue to be taken against anyone found to be putting peoples lives at risk through food adulteration.