Gen Z Slang “Mogging” Named Collins Word of 2026
(MENAFN) Collins has selected “mogging,” slang for outshining or outdoing someone or something, as its 2026 Word of the Year, the British dictionary publisher announced Tuesday.
The term has moved steadily into mainstream usage, driven largely by Gen Z and Gen Alpha, Collins said. It is typically deployed online with a playful or ironic edge to describe someone who has been upstaged.
According to Collins, the word is believed to trace back to “AMOG,” short for “alpha male of the group.” It surfaced around 2016 in bodybuilding circles, where it labeled the most physically dominant man in the gym.
It later evolved into a verb and spread across online communities, picking up a wider meaning along the way. Today, a person can be said to be “mogging” another by looking better, performing better or otherwise leaving them looking inferior by comparison.
Collins monitors shifts in the English language using large databases of written and spoken material. Its 2026 shortlist also featured “carspreading,” “firewave,” “ghost job,” “friendslop” and “P(doom)”.
The term has moved steadily into mainstream usage, driven largely by Gen Z and Gen Alpha, Collins said. It is typically deployed online with a playful or ironic edge to describe someone who has been upstaged.
According to Collins, the word is believed to trace back to “AMOG,” short for “alpha male of the group.” It surfaced around 2016 in bodybuilding circles, where it labeled the most physically dominant man in the gym.
It later evolved into a verb and spread across online communities, picking up a wider meaning along the way. Today, a person can be said to be “mogging” another by looking better, performing better or otherwise leaving them looking inferior by comparison.
Collins monitors shifts in the English language using large databases of written and spoken material. Its 2026 shortlist also featured “carspreading,” “firewave,” “ghost job,” “friendslop” and “P(doom)”.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment