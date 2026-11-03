PSG QNB WE RUN DOHA BRINGS 2,300 RUNNERS TOGETHER FOR A UNIQUE RUNNING EXPERIENCE AT LUSAIL INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT

(MENAFN- Action PR) The first edition of PSG QNB WE RUN DOHA brought together 2,300 runners on Friday, 30 October, at Lusail International Circuit for a unique running experience combining sport, entertainment and the spirit of the Rouge & Bleu.



This sold-out first edition saw the participants take on the iconic Lusail International Circuit, one of the select venues to host Formula 1, MotoGP, and Qatar 1812KM – FIA World Endurance Championship, with event ambassador Presnel Kimpembe joining fans for a memorable celebration of sport and community.



Runners of all ages and abilities took part in one of three race formats — 10 km, 5 km and a 1 km Kids Race — transforming one of Qatar's most iconic sporting venues into a celebration of running.



A unique running experience on an iconic circuit



For one day, Lusail International Circuit became a spectacular playground for runners, offering participants a rare opportunity to experience the famous Formula 1 track from an entirely new perspective.



Participants in the 5 km race completed one full lap of the circuit, while those taking on the 10 km challenge covered two laps. The 1 km Kids Race gave younger runners the opportunity to experience the excitement of running at a world-class motorsport venue.



Whether chasing a personal best, taking on a new challenge or simply enjoying the experience with family and friends, all 2,300 participants shared a memorable sporting moment in a truly exceptional setting.



Adding to the occasion, Presnel Kimpembe, ambassador of PSG QNB WE RUN DOHA, attended the event, sharing the experience with runners, supporters and members of the Paris Saint-Germain community in Qatar.





More than a race, a celebration of sport and community



Beyond the races themselves, PSG QNB WE RUN DOHA offered a full programme of entertainment and experiences, creating a festive atmosphere for participants, families and spectators throughout the event.



Located in the circuit's pitlane and pit garages, the race village brought the Rouge & Bleu spirit to life through a variety of activities and experiences, extending the celebration well beyond the finish line.



The event was made possible through the involvement of its partners, with QNB as Official Naming Partner and Lusail International Circuit as Official Venue Partner.



Paris Saint-Germain's Official Partners, including Qatar Airways, Visit Qatar, Ooredoo, Aspetar and WHOOP, also supported the event, alongside Supporting Partners Al Rayyan Water, QSFA and Al Meera, contributing to a memorable experience for the local running community.





A new milestone for PSG Running



Building on the launch of PSG Running earlier this year, PSG QNB WE RUN DOHA marks the first step in a series of running events set to take place across different continents, reflecting Paris Saint-Germain's ambition to develop new sporting experiences alongside its partners, both in Paris and internationally.



Through these initiatives, the Club aims to bring its universe and values closer to fans and local communities around the world, creating new opportunities to connect through sport and shared experiences.



The journey will continue in 2027 with the return of WE RUN PARIS, with the exact date to be announced in the coming months.

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