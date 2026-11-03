Plaza Premium Group Celebrates Seven Consecutive Years of Excellence at the World Travel Awards Middle East

(MENAFN- Action PR) Dubai, United Arab Emirates] 3 November 2026 - Plaza Premium Group, the global leader in 360-degree airport hospitality and passenger service solutions, is proud to announce that two of its Middle Eastern properties have triumphed once again at the World Travel Awards.

For the seventh consecutive year, Plaza Premium Lounge Dubai has been awarded the title of Middle East's Leading Airport Lounge, while Aerotel Muscat has retained its distinction as Oman’s Leading Airport Hotel. This landmark milestone marks an unbroken winning streak dating back to 2020, underscoring Plaza Premium Group’s enduring commitment to service excellence, operational consistency, and premium passenger experiences across the region.

The World Travel Awards are widely recognised as a premier benchmark of industry excellence, voted on by travel and tourism professionals alongside discerning consumers worldwide.

"We are deeply honoured by this continued recognition from the World Travel Awards and extend our heartfelt gratitude to every traveller, guest, and partner who voted for us," said [Okan Küfeci, Senior Vice President of EMEA, Plaza Premium Group]. "Maintaining a seven-year win since 2020 is a testament to the dedication, resilience, and passion of our Middle East team. Every day, they bring our mission of making travel better to life, delivering world-class hospitality to passengers from around the world."

As international travel continues to evolve, Plaza Premium Group remains dedicated to enhancing the passenger journey through innovative amenities, personalised services, and elevated standards of airport hospitality.



About the Awarded Properties:

Plaza Premium Lounge Dubai – Dubai International Airport

Plaza Premium Lounge Dubai seamlessly blends Emirati culture with global sophistication with local delicacies, extensive art, and traditional experiences that reflect the essence of Dubai.

Aerotel Muscat - Muscat International Airport (Departure area)

Aerotel Muscat offers a revitalising haven of comfort and convenience inside Muscat International Airport. Tailored for transit and departing travelers with flexible hourly bookings, the 90-room hotel features well-appointed rooms with runway views, redefining the layover experience.



PLAZA PREMIUM GROUP

Plaza Premium Group (PPG) is the global leader in integrated airport hospitality and passenger service solutions, operating the largest network of airport lounges worldwide and offering a 360-degree airport hospitality experience with 14 brands under its portfolio, operating in 150 countries across 600 international and domestic airports and serving 30 million passengers annually. With a mission to Make Travel Better, the group introduced the world's first independent airport lounge concept in 1998. Plaza Premium Lounge, Plaza Premium First - award-winning airport lounges, Aerotel - the world’s largest airport transit hotel chain, Refreshhh by Aerotel, ALLWAYS - airport passenger services, airport dining concepts, Smart Traveller - innovative digital experience and rewards platform, and One Travel Experience Ecosystem (OneTECO), the group is at the forefront of transforming airport experiences for the better through innovative and human-led solutions. PPG’s commitment extends beyond its brands, as it also provides lounge management and hospitality solutions to leading airlines, alliances, and corporations worldwide. PPG is the world’s most awarded independent airport hospitality company, with over 200 awards and accolades globally. Notably, Plaza Premium Group was honoured as "World's Best Airport Lounge Group" at the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards, the Group's most significant accolade to date, and one that elevates its recognition from a single lounge brand to the leading lounge group worldwide. The honour capped an unprecedented 10 consecutive years of Skytrax wins, following Plaza Premium Lounge's nine straight years as the World's Best Independent Airport Lounge from 2016 to 2025.

With a team of nearly 8,000 dedicated professionals worldwide, and through a continuous pursuit of innovation and excellence, the group is experiencing exponential growth globally.

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