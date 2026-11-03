DARNA EXHIBITION FOSTERS CROSS-SECTOR COLLABORATION TO EXPAND GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR EMIRATI TALENTS AND BUSINESSES IN ABU DHABI
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 3 November 2026: Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Rawda bint Nahyan Al Nahyan, Darna Exhibition brought together a diverse selection of promising Emirati talents, businesses and brands at Manarat Al Saadiyat. The community-focused exhibition shed light on Emirati talents, supported emerging ventures and created opportunities for participants to connect with wider audiences, build meaningful relationships and explore partnerships that can contribute to their growth.
Darna Exhibition was founded with a vision shared by three young Emirati founders, who came together to create a space that celebrates promising Emirati talents, brands and businesses, while providing them with opportunities to reach wider audiences and build relationships and partnerships that support their growth.
The exhibition was supported by over 200 volunteers and brought together more than 100 local businesses, showcasing a diverse range of local products. It provided participants with an opportunity to experience selling directly to customers, engage with the wider community, and a platform to explore new opportunities for collaboration, strengthening their market presence and long-term development.
The inaugural edition of Darna Exhibition was supported by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions, through organising the exhibition, alongside Aldar, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, whose contributions played an integral role in strengthening the exhibition’s impact and reach. Their active engagement and shared vision helped establish a platform that celebrates Emirati talents as well assupporting the growth of Emirati businesses and talents and expanding opportunities for them to access wider markets.
Her Excellency Maysa Al Nuwais, Executive Director, Community Engagement & Volunteering in the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, said: “We see Darna Exhibition as an opportunity to demonstrate how cross-sector collaboration can turn shared ambitions into tangible, lasting impact. By bringing together government, the private sector and the wider community, we can mobilise resources, expertise and networks to create meaningful opportunities for Emirati entrepreneurs and emerging talents to grow.”
“Looking ahead, we hope Darna Exhibition will continue to evolve as a platform that strengthens the ecosystem supporting Emirati talent and entrepreneurship, fostering greater collaboration across sectors and creating lasting pathways that contribute to Abu Dhabi’s sustainable development and social wellbeing,” Her Excellency added.
Salwa Al Maflahi, Executive Director, Sustainability and Community Outreach at Aldar, said: “Darna Exhibition provides an important platform to celebrate Emirati talent and help homegrown businesses reach new audiences and unlock opportunities for growth. At Aldar, we believe in the power of partnerships to create lasting value for our communities. We look forward to seeing Darna build on the success of its inaugural edition and continue creating meaningful opportunities for Emirati entrepreneurs in the years ahead.”
Commenting on Khalifa Fund’s support for the initiative, H.E. Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “At Khalifa Fund, we believe that investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs begins with creating opportunities for them at an early age, enabling them to discover their potential and turn their ideas into tangible business ventures. Our support for the Darna initiative reflects our commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem that empowers children, teenagers, and young adults to gain practical experience, develop their skills, and connect with markets and their communities. By providing these opportunities, we aim to build their confidence, nurture a spirit of leadership and innovation, and help prepare a new generation of Emirati entrepreneurs who can seize opportunities, build sustainable businesses, and contribute to the diversification and competitiveness of the UAE’s economy.”
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Darna Exhibition was founded with a vision shared by three young Emirati founders, who came together to create a space that celebrates promising Emirati talents, brands and businesses, while providing them with opportunities to reach wider audiences and build relationships and partnerships that support their growth.
The exhibition was supported by over 200 volunteers and brought together more than 100 local businesses, showcasing a diverse range of local products. It provided participants with an opportunity to experience selling directly to customers, engage with the wider community, and a platform to explore new opportunities for collaboration, strengthening their market presence and long-term development.
The inaugural edition of Darna Exhibition was supported by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions, through organising the exhibition, alongside Aldar, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, whose contributions played an integral role in strengthening the exhibition’s impact and reach. Their active engagement and shared vision helped establish a platform that celebrates Emirati talents as well assupporting the growth of Emirati businesses and talents and expanding opportunities for them to access wider markets.
Her Excellency Maysa Al Nuwais, Executive Director, Community Engagement & Volunteering in the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, said: “We see Darna Exhibition as an opportunity to demonstrate how cross-sector collaboration can turn shared ambitions into tangible, lasting impact. By bringing together government, the private sector and the wider community, we can mobilise resources, expertise and networks to create meaningful opportunities for Emirati entrepreneurs and emerging talents to grow.”
“Looking ahead, we hope Darna Exhibition will continue to evolve as a platform that strengthens the ecosystem supporting Emirati talent and entrepreneurship, fostering greater collaboration across sectors and creating lasting pathways that contribute to Abu Dhabi’s sustainable development and social wellbeing,” Her Excellency added.
Salwa Al Maflahi, Executive Director, Sustainability and Community Outreach at Aldar, said: “Darna Exhibition provides an important platform to celebrate Emirati talent and help homegrown businesses reach new audiences and unlock opportunities for growth. At Aldar, we believe in the power of partnerships to create lasting value for our communities. We look forward to seeing Darna build on the success of its inaugural edition and continue creating meaningful opportunities for Emirati entrepreneurs in the years ahead.”
Commenting on Khalifa Fund’s support for the initiative, H.E. Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “At Khalifa Fund, we believe that investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs begins with creating opportunities for them at an early age, enabling them to discover their potential and turn their ideas into tangible business ventures. Our support for the Darna initiative reflects our commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem that empowers children, teenagers, and young adults to gain practical experience, develop their skills, and connect with markets and their communities. By providing these opportunities, we aim to build their confidence, nurture a spirit of leadership and innovation, and help prepare a new generation of Emirati entrepreneurs who can seize opportunities, build sustainable businesses, and contribute to the diversification and competitiveness of the UAE’s economy.”
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