Turkic States Target 2027 Satellite Launch in Bold Space Push
(MENAFN) The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) plans to stage “Turkic World Space Days” at major international events and is aiming to send a jointly built satellite into orbit in 2027, as the bloc moves to deepen cooperation in space science, technology and innovation.
Based on information gathered by a news agency, the Ankara Declaration, adopted at the 13th OTS Summit, gives space and aviation far more weight than last year’s Gabala Declaration, while still covering economic, trade and diplomatic ties.
Turkic countries have increasingly taken center stage at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC), one of the largest gatherings in the global space industry. Azerbaijan hosted in 2023 and Türkiye followed this year, with Uzbekistan set to host in 2028. OTS members intend to hold “Turkic World Space Days” alongside such events to raise the bloc’s profile and promote joint projects.
Joint satellite eyed for 2027
The declaration points to the completion of the production phase of TDT-SAT, a 12U CubeSat built jointly by Turkic states, calling it a milestone in technological cooperation. Testing is due to enter its final stage this year, with liftoff planned for the second half of 2027 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Member states are expected to speed up the remaining legal, regulatory and technical work for the mission.
The declaration also welcomed the signing of the “First Framework Agreement on Developing Cooperation Capacity in the Space Industry within the OTS” in Antalya on Oct. 6.
Youth programs and TEKNOFEST in focus
The Turkish Space Agency (TUA) was credited with its Space Explorers Türkiye Space Camp Program, described as a vehicle for nurturing young talent and linking future generations across the Turkic world. The program is set to continue and grow, together with efforts to connect young people through the TEKNOFEST Aviation, Space and Technology Festival.
Elvan Kuzucu Hidir, chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation), told a news agency that the declaration’s recognition of TEKNOFEST reflects a shared vision for science, technology and innovation. She said the foundation seeks to help children uncover their talents early and turn their ideas into practical projects.
The foundation’s science centers spark scientific curiosity, Deneyap Technology Workshops deliver hands-on training, and TEKNOFEST gives young people a stage to develop and showcase their work. Kuzucu Hidir said its activities now extend beyond Türkiye to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Mauritania and the Balkans.
“Today, we are pleased to have reached more than 6.5 million visitors through our 33 science centers in seven countries,” she said.
She emphasized that the initiatives aim to build scientific and technological skills while also promoting knowledge sharing, joint production and lasting cooperation.
“We believe that the greatest strength of the Turkic world lies in its young people, who come together around our shared values, dream and turn those dreams into concrete projects,” she said.
Kuzucu Hidir reaffirmed the foundation’s pledge to prepare future generations to build emerging technologies and work across borders.
“The inclusion of TEKNOFEST in the OTS declaration is an important indication of a strong commitment to a shared future and the potential for cooperation,” she added.
Based on information gathered by a news agency, the Ankara Declaration, adopted at the 13th OTS Summit, gives space and aviation far more weight than last year’s Gabala Declaration, while still covering economic, trade and diplomatic ties.
Turkic countries have increasingly taken center stage at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC), one of the largest gatherings in the global space industry. Azerbaijan hosted in 2023 and Türkiye followed this year, with Uzbekistan set to host in 2028. OTS members intend to hold “Turkic World Space Days” alongside such events to raise the bloc’s profile and promote joint projects.
Joint satellite eyed for 2027
The declaration points to the completion of the production phase of TDT-SAT, a 12U CubeSat built jointly by Turkic states, calling it a milestone in technological cooperation. Testing is due to enter its final stage this year, with liftoff planned for the second half of 2027 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Member states are expected to speed up the remaining legal, regulatory and technical work for the mission.
The declaration also welcomed the signing of the “First Framework Agreement on Developing Cooperation Capacity in the Space Industry within the OTS” in Antalya on Oct. 6.
Youth programs and TEKNOFEST in focus
The Turkish Space Agency (TUA) was credited with its Space Explorers Türkiye Space Camp Program, described as a vehicle for nurturing young talent and linking future generations across the Turkic world. The program is set to continue and grow, together with efforts to connect young people through the TEKNOFEST Aviation, Space and Technology Festival.
Elvan Kuzucu Hidir, chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation), told a news agency that the declaration’s recognition of TEKNOFEST reflects a shared vision for science, technology and innovation. She said the foundation seeks to help children uncover their talents early and turn their ideas into practical projects.
The foundation’s science centers spark scientific curiosity, Deneyap Technology Workshops deliver hands-on training, and TEKNOFEST gives young people a stage to develop and showcase their work. Kuzucu Hidir said its activities now extend beyond Türkiye to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Mauritania and the Balkans.
“Today, we are pleased to have reached more than 6.5 million visitors through our 33 science centers in seven countries,” she said.
She emphasized that the initiatives aim to build scientific and technological skills while also promoting knowledge sharing, joint production and lasting cooperation.
“We believe that the greatest strength of the Turkic world lies in its young people, who come together around our shared values, dream and turn those dreams into concrete projects,” she said.
Kuzucu Hidir reaffirmed the foundation’s pledge to prepare future generations to build emerging technologies and work across borders.
“The inclusion of TEKNOFEST in the OTS declaration is an important indication of a strong commitment to a shared future and the potential for cooperation,” she added.
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