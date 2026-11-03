Justice Minister, Turkish Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Legal, Judicial Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra) – Minister of Justice, Dr. Bassam Talhouni, met with the Turkish Ambassador to Jordan, Hakan Çakıl, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the legal and judicial fields, as well as the expertise exchange to serve the two nations' mutual interests.

During the meeting held Tuesday at the ministry's headquarters, attended by the ambassador's accompanying delegation, Talhouni called for developing bilateral cooperation, expanding the coordination scope, and exchanging expertise in areas of common interest.

He also praised the "strength" of Jordanian-Turkish relations and their continuous progress across various sectors.

For his part, Çakıl expressed his appreciation for the current state of bilateral relations, affirming his nation's commitment to continuing cooperation and coordination with the Kingdom, aimed to bolster partnership and further serve shared achievements.

Concluding the meeting, both sides underscored the importance of maintaining ongoing communication and consultation and promoting current bilateral ties to further enhance joint cooperation and support the bilateral partnership.

//Petra// AG