Amman Arab University Hosts International Conference On Digital Transformation, Sustainability

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- Amman Arab University launched its first International Peer-Reviewed Conference on Arts and Sciences in the Era of Digital Transformation and Sustainability on Tuesday, bringing together researchers from Jordan and 10 other countries to explore interdisciplinary research, innovation and sustainable development.

The two-day conference, held at the Landmark Hotel under the patronage of Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, features researchers from Kuwait, Palestine, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Algeria, Tunisia, the United States and Spain.

University Board of Trustees Chair Omar Jazi emphasized the responsibility of universities to produce knowledge and prepare generations capable of critical thinking, creativity and addressing emerging challenges.

He stressed that digital transformation must be guided by ethical principles and values, noting that institutional progress depends on the ability to harness technology to advance knowledge, strengthen values and create opportunities.

Jazi also highlighted the importance of integrating the arts and sciences, linking scientific progress with human awareness and ensuring that research produces practical outcomes.

He expressed hope that the conference would generate applicable recommendations and partnerships that advance research and innovation, emphasizing that the success of academic conferences should be measured by their lasting impact.

University Rector Mohammad Wadiyan said academic institutions must play an active role in knowledge production, innovation and sustainable development while adapting education to technological change.

He called for the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies, stressing that digital transformation is reshaping how knowledge is produced and shared.

Wadiyan described the arts and sciences as complementary fields, with science driving innovation and the humanities preserving identity, promoting awareness and strengthening human values.

He added that sustainability requires innovative solutions that balance development with resource protection and the rights of future generations.

Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean Yousef Qudah said digital transformation extends beyond technological development to ensuring that innovation serves people and communities.

He emphasized the importance of preserving cultural identity and values while integrating modern technologies into academic research and education.

Conference Preparatory Committee Chair Ahmad Tawalbeh highlighted the importance of equipping young people with the knowledge, skills and opportunities needed to innovate and contribute to national development.

He said the conference reflects national priorities championed by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, particularly youth empowerment, innovation and digital skills development.

Tawalbeh announced that the conference received 77 research submissions, of which 62 were accepted following scientific peer review.

The accepted papers involve researchers from Jordanian universities and institutions in Palestine, Kuwait, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Algeria, Tunisia, the United States and Spain.

He said the conference aims to promote sustainable research cooperation, encourage joint projects and develop recommendations that strengthen education and scientific research while addressing community needs and national development priorities.

The scientific program covers nine themes, including translation and cross-cultural communication, applied linguistics and language teaching, literature and comparative studies, and language and translation in the digital era.

Other sessions examine pure and applied mathematics, statistics and AI applications, mathematics education and its role in scientific research, as well as developments in education and the humanities amid digital transformation and sustainable development requirements.

//Petra// AJ