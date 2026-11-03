DPA, UNRWA Discuss Challenges Of Refugee Camps Rehabilitation Centers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- Department of Palestinian Affairs (DPA) Director General Rafiq Khirfan and Director of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Affairs in Jordan Amanya Michael Ebye discussed ways to address challenges facing community-based rehabilitation centers for persons with disabilities.

The two sides also discussed finding suitable solutions to settle the centers' legal status to maintain providing services, a department statement said Tuesday.

Khirfan stressed the importance of the centers' role in serving persons with disabilities through their rehabilitation and social programs and services.

He spoke in the presence of the head of the Higher Coordination Committee for Community-Based Rehabilitation Centers and several heads and representatives of centers in the Kingdom's camps.

Noting the government's interest in this group, he cited efforts to provide support through Royal initiatives, as well as the DPA's current programs and projects.

Ebye, in turn, underscored UNRWA's interest in persons with disabilities and its commitment to supporting the services provided to them. He pointed to the agency's financial challenges and budget deficit, which make it harder to continue services and meet growing needs.

Khirfan and Ebye also heard from the centers' heads and representatives, who outlined their main challenges, mainly the difficulty in paying salaries for volunteers and specialists and covering operating expenses, which affects the centers' ability to provide services as required.

Participants urged stronger coordination and cooperation among the department, UNRWA and the centers.

They also caled for working to find practical solutions to the financial, administrative and legal challenges, to maintain the centers; operations and serve persons with disabilities in the camps.

//Petra// NQ