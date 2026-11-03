Bomb Threat Forces London Flight to Land, Shuts Modlin Airport
(MENAFN) Poland’s Warsaw-Modlin Airport was closed on Tuesday until further notice after a passenger jet from London was rerouted there amid a reported bomb threat, the airport said in a statement.
The diversion unfolded Tuesday morning when a Boeing 737 MAX, which had departed London Heathrow for Warsaw Chopin Airport, touched down at Modlin at 10.01 am local time carrying 181 people.
The aircraft was then guided to a designated area, where authorities investigated the threat and carried out security checks on the plane.
According to the statement, passengers began to disembark and were instructed to wait in the arrivals hall while the security response continued at the airport.
The diversion unfolded Tuesday morning when a Boeing 737 MAX, which had departed London Heathrow for Warsaw Chopin Airport, touched down at Modlin at 10.01 am local time carrying 181 people.
The aircraft was then guided to a designated area, where authorities investigated the threat and carried out security checks on the plane.
According to the statement, passengers began to disembark and were instructed to wait in the arrivals hall while the security response continued at the airport.
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