Ukraine Hacked Russia's Emergency Alert System In Response To Russian Cyberattack Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with PBS News, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky confirmed that the attack on Russia's emergency alert system was a response to Moscow's actions.

"They attacked our system. It was a cyberattack – one of the hundreds and thousands of those made by Russians before on the banking system, on pensions, social support, a lot of different [types of] support for civilians," he said.

He added that Russia had attacked Ukraine's system and that it was indeed a cyberattack. Once it became clear that the attack was targeting civilians, Ukraine decided to respond to the Russians' actions.

"We only respond to their attacks," Zelensky said.

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According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Air Alert app was likely targeted by hostile interference on the evening of November 1.

In connection with the suspected cyberattack on the Air Alert app, the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how people could receive information about air raid alerts in their cities while the app remained unavailable.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine