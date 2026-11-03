Russian Forces May Be Planning New Landing Attempts In Kherson's Korabel District South Group Of Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Anastasiia Shevchenko, deputy spokesperson for the South Group of Forces, told this to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"According to the information available, the enemy is making preparations that may indicate an intention to establish a foothold on the right bank, build up forces in the Korabel district, and use it as a potential bridgehead for further operations aimed at capturing Kherson," she said.

At the same time, Shevchenko recalled that on October 22, Russian troops made their first attempt since the start of their offensive operations in the Kherson region to land assault groups on the shore of Kherson's Korabel district. The enemy used small assault groups, deploying four boats instead of one, each carrying two servicemen.

"The enemy's calculation was to divert the attention and forces of Ukrainian defenders. The enemy took advantage of weather conditions favorable to them, attempting the landing in dense fog and strong winds, which were intended to make the groups harder to detect," she said.

The calm before the storm: life in Kherson during the ceasefire

Shevchenko added that the enemy failed to achieve its objective. Two boats were destroyed before reaching the Korabel district and Karantynnyi Island. Two other boats made it to the shore, but were also destroyed after the Russian servicemen disembarked. Four Russians managed to reach the shore: one was immediately killed, while the other three were captured by Ukrainian defenders.

"Essentially, the enemy's first attempt to establish a bridgehead in Kherson ended in failure. Instead of securing a foothold on the shore, the Russian group suffered losses," she said.

She also added that Ukrainian defenders had taken the enemy's tactics into account and stepped up surveillance of the right bank of the Dnipro River. The situation remains under the control of the Defense Forces, including units of the South Group of Forces.

"Enemy attempts to take advantage of weather conditions to infiltrate undetected do not escape the attention of our troops," she said.