Zelensky Confirms Resumption Of Strikes On Russian Oil Refineries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with PBS News, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Ukraine agreed to refrain from striking Russian oil refineries at the request of U.S. President Donald Trump, on the condition that Russia stop attacking Ukraine's energy system.

"I said, 'OK, we will not if Russia will not attack our energy system.' And Russia did it several times. And it was awful attacks, massive attacks, very tough against our people. We had huge problems with electricity. And that's why we responded [to the Russians]," Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine had asked Trump to contact Russian leader Vladimir Putin and urge him to support the energy ceasefire proposed by the U.S. leader.

"What is painful for them? First of all, it's refineries, oil, energy, gas, and et cetera, and diesel, yes. So that's why we did it," he explained.

Drone attack sparks fire at one of Russia's largest oil refineries in Yaroslavl, media report

Zelensky stressed that he had publicly declared Ukraine's readiness to refrain from striking Russian oil refineries in the hope that Russia would reciprocate by halting attacks on energy infrastructure. However, Russia continued its attacks.

"All these days, they attacked us. And, at the end of these four days, we responded," he said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine