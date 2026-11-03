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Zelensky Arrives In Berlin

Zelensky Arrives In Berlin


Date: 2026-11-03 07:07:40

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, my team and I are in Berlin. There will be meetings with the Chancellor and the President of Germany, as well as the President of the Bundestag. I will also take part in this year's Berlin Security Conference," Zelensky said.

According to him, the priorities of today's talks will be diplomatic coordination ahead of important meetings, strengthening air defenses, and support for the energy sector.

Read also: Merz announces Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin

"We all have an interest in security, stability, and protecting the rules-based international order. And we must work together to turn these principles into concrete decisions and actions. We thank Germany for its readiness to support our efforts to protect lives and for our very substantive cooperation," Zelensky said upon arrival.

On October 4, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made a surprise visit to Kyiv.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

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UkrinForm

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