Azerbaijan Launches 2026 Kelaghayi Holiday Programme

By Alimat Aliyeva

An event dedicated to promoting Azerbaijan's ancient national and cultural heritage has been held at the National NGO Forum, jointly organised by the Mirvarid Dilbazi Poetry Assembly Public Union and the Kelaghayi House-Museum.

The event opened with the national anthem, followed by a minute of silence in memory of Azerbaijani martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland.

Speaking at the gathering, Gullu Eldar Tomarli, chairperson of the Public Union, director of the Kelaghayi House-Museum, and researcher and writer, highlighted the importance of preserving Azerbaijan's national and spiritual values and passing them on to future generations.

The event also featured presentations of her books, Kelaghayi Holiday and Kelaghayi Is Our National Treasure.

In a significant step towards promoting Azerbaijani kelaghayi internationally, the book Kelaghayi Is Our National Treasure was presented in Georgian, translated by Imir Mammadli, and in Russian, translated by Ilahe Faziyeva.

Speakers emphasised that the kelaghayi, Azerbaijan's traditional silk headscarf, is a symbol of national identity and feminine elegance. They noted that efforts to promote this cultural heritage had gained wider momentum following its inscription on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2014.

As part of the event, visitors viewed an extensive exhibition featuring centuries-old kelaghayis from the Kelaghayi House-Museum collection alongside contemporary creations by skilled artisans. Guests also had the opportunity to explore publications dedicated to the traditional craft and watch a themed video presentation.

The event officially launched the 2026 programme of activities under the Kelaghayi Holiday initiative.