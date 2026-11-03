Ulduz Magazine Dedicates October Issue To Khagani Shirvani's 900Th Anniversary

By Alimat Aliyeva

The October issue of Ulduz magazine has been dedicated to the 900th anniversary of the birth of renowned Azerbaijani poet Khagani Shirvani.

The special edition, published as a joint project by the Institute of Literature named after Nizami Ganjavi of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Təhsil Publishing and Printing LLC, and Ulduz magazine, opens with the Azerbaijani President's Order on commemorating the 900th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet.

The issue features articles about Khagani Shirvani written by scholars and literary researchers from different periods.

Among the contributions are“The Life of Khagani Shirvani” by Doctor of Philological Sciences and Professor Gafar Kandli Herisçi; “The Great Azerbaijani Poet Khagani Shirvani” by ANAS President, Academician Isa Habibbayli;“Khagani Shirvani and Middle Eastern Literature” by literary scholar, translator and PhD in Philology Mammadaga Sulatnov; and“Khagani's 'Self' in His Art” by ANAS Corresponding Member Azada Rustam.

The edition also includes“In Prison” by ANAS Corresponding Member Mahmud Ismayilov;“Khagani's Influence on Nava'i's Philosophical Odes” by ANAS Corresponding Member Nushaba Arasli; and“A Comparative Study of the Arab Poet Buhturi's 'Shiniyya' Ode and Khagani Shirvani's 'The Ruins of Madain'” by Doctor of Philological Sciences and Professor Imamverdi Hamidov.

Other contributions include“The Artistic Depth of Khagani Shirvani's Lyric Poetry” by PhD in Philology and Associate Professor Lala Alizada;“On Distortions in the Translation of Khagani's Odes” by Doctor of Philological Sciences and Associate Professor Konul Hajiyeva; and“Aspects of Arab-Islamic Culture in the Works of Khagani Shirvani” by PhD in Philology and Associate Professor Elnara Zeynalova.

The issue also features“Cry, So That You May Weep...” by poet Farid Huseyn, chairman of the Youth Council of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, and“Khagani Shirvani's Literary Legacy in the Context of Modernity” by Dilara Adilgil.