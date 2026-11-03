Ukraine, Russia And US To Hold Trilateral Talks In Abu Dhabi On November 10-11

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States on a settlement to the war in Ukraine are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced the planned negotiations in a post on social media X, saying the talks would advance President Donald Trump's efforts to end the war.

According to Witkoff, discussions will focus on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian issues and further steps towards a peace agreement.

He also said that US negotiators would meet representatives of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Union and NATO in Brussels this week. The discussions will cover security guarantees for Ukraine, Europe's post-war security framework and economic opportunities to support Ukraine's reconstruction.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the dates, telling journalists that a Russian delegation would arrive in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 to take part in the trilateral negotiations.

The previous round of talks in Abu Dhabi took place in early February. At that time, Ukraine, the United States and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners.

Photo: Getty Images